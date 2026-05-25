Influencer MMA Fighter Kicked Out of Casino for Allegedly Being Drunk

Bob Menery‘s wild weekend in Las Vegas seems to have begun long before he stepped inside the cage to face Johnny Manziel at Brand Risk 14. Just hours after being stopped in the first round by the former NFL quarterback, the influencer comedian rushed to social media, saying he had been thrown out of Red Rock Casino, in what sounds like another bizarre chapter of an already dramatic fight week.

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Taking to his Instagram story, Bob Menery blasted the casino publicly while accusing new management of ruining the property.

“Bro red roc casino and the new gm there ruined the places,” he wrote. “No wonder everyone is going to the strip. Never stay at this place.”

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The timing of the post is quite interesting since it coincides perfectly with comments made by Dana White during Brand Risk 14. While sitting on commentary with Adin Ross and Hunter Campbell, the UFC CEO openly joked about the 38-year-old allegedly being kicked out of a hotel earlier that morning for being drunk ahead of the fight.

At the time, many would’ve thought Dana White was simply trolling the influencer to entertain the livestream audience. However, Bob Menery’s Instagram rage increases the possibility that the UFC head honcho may actually have been referring to a real incident involving Red Rock Casino.

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And, honestly, the entire thing fits perfectly with how chaotic Brand Risk 14 was from the start to the end. With fight-fixing allegations that will now undergo investigation, broadcast issues, and Sean Strickland‘s backlash over commentary remarks, the influencer combat event quickly spiraled into internet madness long before the final fight.

Ironically, despite all the distractions surrounding him, Bob Menery still ended up costing Dana White a reported $10,000 just by stepping into the cage.

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Dana White loses $10,000 bet he placed on Bob Menery

Dana White losing $10,000 to Bob Menery may have been one of the funniest parts of the entire Brand Risk 14 fiasco. The UFC CEO was so confident that Menery would never step into the cage against Johnny Manziel that he publicly put a $10,000 wager on Polymarket that the influencer would entirely miss the event.

The UFC CEO and Menery have been publicly feuding for years, particularly after Menery previously accused Dana White of owing him money connected to the Power Slap app. So, when Brand Risk announced the comedian for the fight card, the head honcho used the opportunity to publicly clown him.

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“So Menery hits me up and says, ‘Who you betting on?’ I said, ‘I’m betting you don’t even show up,” White said on social media. “That’s my bet.’ Menery never does anything he says he’s going to do.

“I’m betting $10,000 Menery does not show up. And Bob, if you do, and the night before it looks like you’re gonna fight, I’m flying to Miami to watch this one.”

Well, Bob Menery lost the fight but technically beat Dana White’s prediction. The influencer did make the walk, entered the cage, and survived long enough to hand the UFC CEO a $10,000 loss on his own wager.

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And, honestly, given how crazy Brand Risk 14 became with all of the other controversies surrounding the event, Dana White possibly losing money because Bob Menery just turned up feels completely on-brand for the whole night.