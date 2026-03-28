Influencer Takes Down Georgio Poullas in Physical Altercation Ahead of RAF 07

Georgio Poullas hasn’t even stepped on the mat yet, but he has already been taken down. And that too by an influencer of all people. The 27-year-old wrestling influencer is set to face Arman Tsarukyan tonight at RAF 7 inside Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. The rematch comes after Tsarukyan defeated Georgio Poullas at RAF 6.

Poullas landed several illegal shots on Tsarukyan at RAF 6, which forced the lightweight contender to attack him right after winning the fight, causing a huge brawl between their teams. So, the rematch is expected to be a heated one, where Poullas will look to demonstrate his skills. But before the fight, the 27-year-old had a run-in with a ‘cheese balls’ wielding influencer.

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In a video shared on Instagram by influencer Jay Ferrer, he can be seen approaching Poullas, offering him some cheese balls. However, Poullas immediately turns and smacks the jar of cheese balls Ferrer was carrying in his hand. This brought out an exaggerated reaction from the influencer, who started screaming.

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“My cheese balls, No!!!!” Ferrer screamed.

Ferrer immediately jumped on Poullas, but the wrestler dodged him twice before taking him down to the ground. Ferrer quickly locked Poullas’ legs, forcing him onto the floor. The two began grappling until Poullas picked up the influencer onto his shoulders and then released him carefully. After the incident, Poullas picked up his cell phone from the floor and walked away.

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“Georgio No Mira’s 😡RAF 07,” Ferrer captioned the post. “I took u down, bro.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Ferrer (@jaykindafunny) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

It was clearly a skit to promote the fight in collaboration with Ferrer, better known as Jaykindafunny. That was especially evident since Ferrer is known for his recurring gag/prank bits that blew up into a meme. In such videos, Jay dramatically drops his cheese balls in public or during interactions, then freaks out.

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He’s also tied to the absurd catchphrase ‘Chupapi Muñaño’ meme, which he popularized through his prank videos. Regardless, while the video was meant to be a joke, Arman Tsarukyan wasn’t joking when Georgio Poullas brought up Nina Drama.

Arman Tsarukyan issues a death threat to Georgio Poullas

The duo shared a tense face-off on March 27, where their rivalry escalated beyond pre-fight banter. Tsarukyan repeatedly asked for the $10,000 Poullas owed him for a bet they placed in the first fight. The 27-year-old responded by roping in Nina Drama into the conversation.

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“You give me a date with your girlfriend Nina [Drama],” he said. “And I’ll give you the $10k.

“My girlfriend?” Tsarukyan immediately fired back. “Guys, you never ask about family. Don’t ask about family, mums, sisters, and girls too. If someone gonna talk about that, you’re going to be dead. I don’t care if this is RAF or UFC belt. If you’re gonna touch my family, you’re going to be dead.”

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The heated exchange forced event staff to quickly intervene and move the press conference forward. Nina Drama, real name Nina-Marie Daniele, has been with her partner Jhanelle Castillo for over a decade, and he is heavily involved in her career.

From the looks of things, Georgio Poullas knows he doesn’t stand a chance of winning in the upcoming fight. So, he is using it to gain popularity, whether it’s through making lewd comments about his opponent or creating cringeworthy videos with influencers.