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Injured UFC 331 Fighter’s Win Overshadowed by “Robbery” Reactions

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Biplob Chakraborty

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Sep 19, 2026 | 10:30 PM EDT

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Injured UFC 331 Fighter’s Win Overshadowed by “Robbery” Reactions

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Biplob Chakraborty

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Sep 19, 2026 | 10:30 PM EDT

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Alonzo Menifield entered as a noticeable underdog against knockout machine Iwo Baraniewski on the UFC 331 main card. But he managed to pull off a split decision win at the Crypto.com Arena, handing the Polish fighter the first loss of his career. Menifield’s performance turned even more impressive because he fought through a gnarly injury, though not everyone was on board with the Texas-based fighter’s victory.

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Both light heavyweights started the fight cautiously, wary of each other’s power. They really began opening up in the second round, however, swinging big punches. Baraniewski tagged Menifield a couple of times but couldn’t put him away. The 38-year-old started turning the tide when he returned fire, rocking the Warsaw native with his own shots.

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In the third round, the camera panned to Menifield’s bloodied gloves, and Joe Rogan spotted his broken thumb from the commentary booth. The doctors came in to check whether the light heavyweight’s hand was okay, and after they gave the green light, the fight resumed. Menifield successfully went the distance, with the judges raising his hand in a razor-close split decision.

Alonzo Menifield

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During the Octagon interview, Rogan showed everyone that the bone was sticking out of Menifield’s thumb, an injury that will definitely need surgery to fix. Fans praised Menifield for fighting through such a gnarly injury, but many also called the fight a robbery.

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Fans react to Alonzo Menifield’s UFC 331 victory with robbery claims  

Bone sticking out of his thumb & he was hitting 😅😅 that kid DIFFERENT. Move him up an extra spot in rankings just for that s–t. 

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F—g Joe Rogan did not need to show me and everyone else  

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Alonzo Menifield a warrior getting the win with a broken thumb 🫡 

His bone is showing oh nahhh 

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Bulls–t robbery can’t believe the judges got it so wrong 

There is literally no way he wins that in a million years 

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Even Alonzo was like WTF…what a bunch of bullshit

That is some rigged a–s s—t 😂

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