Injury Forces Canadian Fighter to Pull Out From UFC Edmonton Card

UFC is set for its fourth promotional visit to Edmonton, Canada, with a crowded Fight Night card at Rogers Place on October 17, 2026. Fan-favorite flyweight Jamey-Lyn Horth was ready to put on a show against former title challenger Katlyn Cerminara on home soil. However, days before the event, Horth had to pull out due to an unexpected injury she sustained 2 weeks ago.

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Horth relayed the news of her withdrawal through a social media post.

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“I’m incredibly sorry to share that I will not be fighting on October 17,” Horth posted on her Instagram. “2 weeks ago, I sustained an injury during training. From that day forward, my entire team and medical team have done everything possible to keep me moving toward this fight, while doing the bare minimum necessary to give my body a chance to heal.

“I wanted so badly to make this work. We tried everything. I continued training wherever I could, adjusted everything around the injury, and held onto hope that somehow we would find a way to get me there. After receiving my MRI results and having my orthopedic and physiotherapy teams fully debrief and assess the situation, I have not been medically cleared to fight.”

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Despite the 36-year-old disclosing that she has undergone MRI tests, she chose not to reveal the specifics of the injury that forced her out of UFC Edmonton. But it was evidently severe enough to keep her from competing.

The UFC has yet to name a replacement for her opponent. However, Jamey-Lyn Horth is definitely not alien to facing training setbacks.

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In December 2023, the Canadian dropped the first fight of her career against Veronica Hardy at UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan via split decision. Right after the fight, the British Columbia-based fighter disclosed that she had battled a shoulder injury before and during the bout vs. Hardy that left her severely compromised.

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Still, the UFC flyweight contender didn’t withdraw from that fight. But her present circumstances seem serious enough that she had to pull out of a bout for the first time in her professional career, and Horth is gutted about it.

“I’m sorry to the UFC, my opponent, my coaches, my team, and everyone who has supported me through this camp,” she added. “This is especially difficult because this is the first time in my career that I have ever had to make the decision not to fight. Walking away from a fight is something I never imagined I would have to do, and it hurts more than I can put into words.

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Horth’s exit from the UFC Edmonton card will sting even more because she was looking forward to a comeback.

She lost her last fight against JJ Aldrich in April, and a win over a former title challenger like Katlyn Cerminara, who fought Valentina Shevchenko for the title at UFC 247 in 2020, would have been a massive opportunity to get back in the win column. However, the Canadian will have to wait a while until she recovers from her injury.

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Also, Horth’s withdrawal from the Cerminara bout marks the second cancellation on the card. UFC heavyweight Louie Sutherland dropped out of his matchup against Javad Mahjoub in Edmonton for undisclosed reasons.

Despite the UFC’s return to Canada suffering a setback, the other marquee bouts remain intact.

UFC Edmonton card stays stacked despite multiple cancellations

For the UFC’s return to Edmonton, the promotion placed rising Canadian star Mike Malott against contender Joaquin Buckley in the headliner. Malott is currently riding a 4-fight winning streak, defeating names like Gilbert Burns and Kevin Holland.

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In fact, the Canadian has yet to taste defeat since Neil Magny TKO’d him at UFC 297 in 2024. On the other hand, Buckley has suffered two monumental setbacks recently.

‘New Mansa’ recently lost to Sean Brady at UFC 328 via decision. Before that, Kamaru Usman derailed his winning streak, defeating him via decision at UFC Atlanta. Even so, Buckley remains the No. 8-ranked welterweight, and it will be an amazing opportunity for the No. 11-ranked Malott to take his spot.

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Down the card, Canada’s Jasmine Jasudavicius will welcome flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield in the co-main event. Their fight was previously scheduled for UFC 330, but Blanchfield’s injury forced the UFC to reschedule the bout for UFC Edmonton. Both fighters have plenty at stake, as the winner would move closer to a future title shot.

Plus, Charles Jourdain’s younger brother, Louis Jourdain, will make his first walk in the UFC since earning his contract at DWCS last year. He’s set to face Timmy Cuamba in a bantamweight showdown on the main card.

The other main card fights still intact on the main card are as follows:

Lightweight: Kyle Nelson vs. Cristian Pérez

Middleweight: Marc-André Barriault vs. Kyle Daukaus

Lightweight: Mandel Nallo vs. Nate Landwehr

As we can see, UFC Fight Night Edmonton remains a fairly strong card despite the multiple cancellations. But with roughly 20 days remaining until the event, it remains to be seen whether it faces more cancellations or not.