Insider Reveals Canceled Conor McGregor Fight After He Calls Entire UFC Roster “Cattle”

With the UFC White House event set to go down in June, the expectations were to see some of the big names like Conor McGregor fighting on it. But the promotion decided otherwise. While the matchmaking is all done and dusted now, was McGregor ever in negotiations for that event? If yes, then who was the opponent? According to an MMA insider, it was a welterweight prospect.

“They did talk about Carlos Prates, that is true,” said Ariel Helwani on Uncrowned. “And my understanding is [Conor] said ‘sure, let’s go’. Then they went in a different direction.”

Now, ‘The Notorious’ and Carlos Prates were strongly linked to fight on the UFC White House card. McGregor even teased about negotiating with a “no-name”. But when speculations grew stronger, Prates publicly denied any offer coming from the UFC.

Later, the Brazilian even claimed that it was McGregor who rejected their potential matchup. However, Helwani states otherwise. Surely this still leaves one to speculate on who is correct here.

Regardless, the UFC White House card has been announced, with Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje headlining the event for the lightweight title. Meanwhile, Prates has been booked to face Jack Della Maddalena instead. The fight is set to go down at UFC Perth on May 2, 2026. Where does it leave McGregor?

In a prior discussion, Helwani also noted the promotion is likely preparing to make McGregor’s return in the International Fight Week, which would go down on July 11. So, considering that, who could be the Irishman’s potential opponent? McGregor does have a plethora of options. And as it seems, he is ready to go against anyone in his return.

Conor McGregor mocks UFC roster as he eyes return

Conor McGregor is still the biggest PPV attraction in the UFC, even if the PPV model no longer exists there. To that end, the Irishman still boasts the record of the highest number of pay-per-view sales in the promotion’s history when he fought Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

Regardless of the setbacks in his last UFC appearances against Dustin Poirier, McGregor wants to come back. And even though he’s struggling to get opponents, the Irishman is determined to make his return.

“Last three, four f–king years, heartbreaking. I want to do it again,” said McGregor during an interview with Smash Cast Media. “But look, we don’t know. We can’t decide what these men do. You know, and I don’t want to. I don’t doubt them. I just, it’s like in this current climate, we’re all cattle. Yes, all these fighters, we’re all cattle.

I just happen to be a free range. I’m like Wagyu walking around the f–king farm. I’m making this walk here… I’m the only fight in the corner landscape that has one million pay-per-view buys behind it.”

As potential opponents, Michael Chandler is one of the names. McGregor added on the same show that it was supposed to be him vs. Chandler at the White House, until the UFC changed their minds at the last minute. McGregor still thinks his return should be against Chandler, since they have unfinished business from back when they coached opposite each other on TUF 31. But then again, Chandler is already scheduled to face Mauricio Ruffy at the UFC White House card on June 14. So, logically, the materialization of that bout won’t be possible.

That said, who do you think McGregor should make his UFC return against? Do let us know in the comments below!