Iran-Born UFC Star Who Voted for Trump Breaks Silence on Middle East Conflict: “Didn’t Expect Attack”

You wouldn’t be hard-pressed to think someone born in Iran wouldn’t be a big fan of President Donald Trump right now. After all, America’s attack on Iran alongside Israel has caused massive casualties in the country and has pushed the country back at least half a decade. However, this Iranian-born fighter doesn’t appear to be too critical of the 47th President of the US.

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“I voted for him and campaigned for him,” said Beneil Dariush, per the Free Press Journal. “I think he’s doing well with everything on his plate. I didn’t expect the thing with Iran to happen, to be honest with you. I didn’t expect him to attack Iran, but I know it’s been escalating for years, and it came to a point where there really wasn’t much of a choice.”

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He even expressed how impressed he was with Donald Trump during the latter’s first term. However, he now seems somewhat disappointed for a couple of reasons. The 36-year-old was born in Urmia, Iran, before moving to the United States with his family at the age of nine in search of a better life—much like countless others.

Still, the UFC fighter appears to overlook ICE’s crackdown in the country, which has not only displaced migrants but, in some cases, led to the deaths of American citizens. Meanwhile, the United States and Iran are currently observing a two-week ceasefire after the president had earlier threatened to “wipe out” the country in the days leading up to it.

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According to a report from The Washington Post, the U.S. fired more than 850 Tomahawk missiles in the first few weeks of the conflict, each costing between $2 million and $4 million. Former Pentagon budget official Elaine McCusker estimated that battle damage and equipment replacement in just the first three weeks may have cost between $1.4 billion and $2.9 billion.

Imago MMA: UFC 289-Oliveira vs Dariush Jun 10, 2023 Vancouver, BC, Canada Beneil Dariush reacts following the TKO loss against Charles Oliveira during UFC 289 at Rogers Arena. Vancouver Rogers Arena BC Canada, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSergeixBelskix 20230610_gav_bb9_113

Not to mention, the U.S. reportedly lost three $31 million F-15E Strike Eagles, with one even being mistakenly shot down by Kuwait. Despite such massive expenditure, the U.S. has yet to secure a decisive victory—highlighting how deeply entangled it has become in the conflict.

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Even so, the destruction of his homeland has seemingly done little to shake Beneil Dariush’s support for Trump. However, for someone else, it didn’t take a war to stop backing the president.

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Bryce Mitchell withdrew his support for Donald Trump

In October last year, Bryce Mitchell publicly withdrew his support for Donald Trump, marking a sharp reversal from his earlier stance. Once a vocal backer who claimed he would “take a bullet” and beat up politicians for Trump, Mitchell has since changed his mind.

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“I do not like the guy at all,” Mitchell said. “… And, of course, they’re sending Israel and Ukraine all of our tax dollars just like the numbnuts before him did. Putting America last, and now he’s blaming the beef farmers for the price of beef. Hey, I’m not biased, man. He talked a good game, he tricked me. I was fooled. I admit it.

“Now, let me tell you how bad I think this is though. This is really this bad, guys. I want y’all, if you’re a Christian, I want you to get into Revelation 13:3, and I want you to read that verse — yeah, about the Antichrist, about the one who was fatally wounded in the head; then he was miraculously healed and the whole world marveled at him and said, ‘No man can make war with him.’ Yeah, I do think that Donald Trump is that beast of Revelation 13:3. Yeah, go read it. Go read it.”

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Donald Trump famously claimed he would not get into needless wars, but now, he has taken the country into one, which they are losing. While people like Mitchell are turning on the president, others like Dariush want to stay in his good graces.