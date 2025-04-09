Who Is Alexa Grasso’s Husband? Did She Date Diego Lopes & Yair Rodriguez?

When we talk about UFC fighters, our attention mostly diverts towards their records and what happens inside the Octagon. However, several UFC stars often find themselves subjected to a common question: their relationship status! From marriage proposals to fans swooning over them, the former UFC women’s flyweight champion, Alexa Grasso, is certainly one of the most attractive female UFC fighters.

Consequently, a curiosity about her relationship status isn’t all that surprising after all. So let’s take a peek at all that is known of Alexa Grasso’s relationship status as she returns to the Octagon at UFC 315!

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Alexa Grasso’s relationship status in 2025

Alexa Grasso keeps things tight. While she shines under the Octagon lights, her personal life stays in the shadows. So far in 2025, there’s no confirmed relationship or public statement from the former 125lbs champ. Just silence. And that silence has only fueled the rumors.

In the past, fans speculated she was dating Omar Laureano Marquez, a fellow fighter and training partner. Why? He once referred to her as his “partner” while congratulating her UFC 285 win. But no other breadcrumbs have followed since. Neither Grasso nor Marquez has confirmed anything.

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Could it have just been a training term? Possibly. Much like the whispers around her and Yair Rodriguez, it’s all guesswork. But let’s rewind the clock to explore where those rumors began.

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Did Alexa Grasso and Yair Rodriguez date?

The whispers started with photos. Grasso and Yair Rodriguez were spotted together at multiple events, including the UFC Gym inauguration in Mexico and the 2016 MTV Millennial Awards in Mexico City.

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Naturally, fans started connecting the dots. Two rising UFC stars. Both are proudly Mexican. Both young, attractive, and seemingly close. Could there have been something more?

Maybe. But neither ever confirmed anything. Fast-forward to UFC 314, and the two were mentioned in the same breath again. But this time for an entirely different reason! Let’s see!

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Relationship rumors between Grasso and Diego Lopez

What does it mean to be truly Mexican? Is it your birthplace or your fight for the flag? That question set the stage for a fiery clash between Diego Lopes and Yair Rodriguez. Rodriguez, born and bred in Mexico, took issue with Lopes claiming the tricolor despite being born in Brazil. Lopes had sharpened his skills in Mexico and proudly represented the country. But to Rodriguez? That wasn’t enough.

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The tension hit its boiling point at UFC 314 media day. Lopes took a jab, saying, “How many losses does he have in a row?” Rodriguez fired back with a sharp insult, ‘Culon’, a not-so-friendly Spanish word for coward. The moment nearly turned physical. And in that chaos, Grasso posted the video of the confrontation on Instagram, pleading: “NOOOO! Please Don’t fight.” Was it concern for the sport? Or for both men? That remains open for interpretation.

Now, here’s where things get interesting again. Diego Lopes is more than just a fellow fighter. He’s also appeared as one of Alexa Grasso’s cornermen. And that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Jon Anik, on a past episode of ‘The Anik & Florian Podcast’, dropped a subtle but sharp comment, “I think there’s some rumblings that maybe Alexa Grasso and Diego Lopes are dating… he is one of her cornermen.” Then, almost as quickly, he brushed it off by stating, “I guess that’s maybe neither here nor there.”

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With Lopes appearing close to her team, and Grasso defending both Lopes and Rodriguez during the media day blow-up, it’s natural for eyebrows to raise. Still, Alexa Grasso hasn’t confirmed a relationship.

In the end, it’s all smoke and no fire right now. Whether it’s Omar Marquez, Yair Rodriguez, or Diego Lopes, none of the rumors has solid proof.

Alexa Grasso seems laser-focused on her goals as she aims to bounce back after losing her belt to Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 306! At UFC 315, she’ll be taking on Natalia Silva, and the question remains: can she get back on the road to championship glory? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!