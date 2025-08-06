Is Angela Hill African-American? Everything to Know About the UFC Fighter’s Nationality & Early Life

The UFC isn’t done with Las Vegas just yet. After an action-packed weekend, the promotion is sticking around for another event on August 9—UFC Vegas 109—before heading to Chicago for the blockbuster pay-per-view, UFC 319. While this weekend’s card isn’t a PPV, it still delivers serious firepower. The main event features a high-stakes middleweight clash between Roman Dolidze and Anthony Hernandez. But it’s not just the men who’ll command attention.

Veteran strawweight Angela Hill returns to the Octagon, adding depth and history to the card. With over 30 professional fights to her name, ‘Overkill’ remains a fan favorite thanks to her striking style, grit, and consistency. Despite her long list of accomplishments and dedicated fanbase, Hill has often flown under the radar. So, as she prepares for another tough bout, let’s take a deeper look at her background.

What is Angela Hill’s Ethnicity & Nationality?

At 40 years old, Angela Hill stands as one of the few active female fighters in MMA who have competed at a high level for over a decade—and she’s showing no signs of slowing down. What makes her journey even more remarkable is her cultural heritage. Hailing from African-American roots shared by icons like Michael Jordan and Serena Williams, Hill carries that proud legacy into the octagon.

With grandparents who were born and raised in the U.S., the UFC strawweight veteran is a proud American through and through. But there’s more to her legacy. Angela Hill holds the historic distinction of being the first African-American woman to compete in the UFC. She made her debut back in 2014, and from that moment on, there was no looking back for the San Diego native. Her trailblazing role in the sport opened doors for future fighters of African descent.

In 2020, Hill spoke openly about the lack of representation and what it meant to be the first African-American woman signed to the UFC.

Angela Hill said, “I’m carrying the torch. I would’ve thought there would be a lot more pressure in that, but there’s not. I’m just being me. I think a lot of people are surprised that there aren’t that many black women in the UFC, just because there are a lot of black men in the UFC, black champions. So it’s always kind of surprising that you realize there’s a huge lack of representation with black females.”

Interestingly, Hill’s family has other prominent figures. Her grandparents, Barney and Betty Hill, earned respect as social workers and civil rights advocates. Beyond their activism, they gained national attention in American pop culture for what many believe was the first documented case of alien abduction—an event famously known as the “Hill Incident.”

The 1966 book The Interrupted Journey detailed their extraordinary experience, and in 1975, NBC adapted it into a television film titled The UFO Incident, which brought their story national recognition.

Angela Hill’s Early Life & Background

Long before Angela Hill stepped into the Octagon, she pursued a career in the arts. After earning a Fine Arts degree from The Cooper Union School of Art in 2008, she worked as an animator. Before that, she spent time bartending. But sitting behind a desk never felt right to ‘Overkill’, so she turned her focus to martial arts—at first, simply to “learn self-defense.”

When she signed with the UFC in 2014, Angela Hill had no idea she was making history as the first African-American woman to join Dana White & Co. Looking back, she recalled her mother’s reaction: “My mom was really surprised that I stuck with it. I was just a fast learner and the rest is history,” said Hill.

Her most significant milestone came in 2020, when she became the first Black woman to headline a UFC event. Beyond her fighting career, ‘Overkill’ has proudly carried the legacy of Black activism. Her parents named her after civil rights icon Angela Davis, and they raised her on powerful stories of legendary figures like Rosa Parks and Harriet Tubman.

Reflecting on their influence, Angela Hill said, “They were always stories of inspiration. People who stood up for themselves, who led a march, who ended up getting killed for my right to do what I wanted to do 50 years later. All of that is really inspiring to me.”

Now approaching the twilight of her career, Angela Hill returns to the Octagon with renewed determination. She’s set to face 23-year-old Brazilian prospect Iasmin Lucindo, whose raw talent and youthful fire promise a thrilling showdown. As Hill looks to recapture her momentum, this weekend’s bout is shaping up to be a must-watch.