Is Baisangur Susurkaev Married? All About UFC Star’s Wife, Kids, and Family

Dana White’s Contender Series standout Baisangur Susrkaev earned himself a UFC contract this past Tuesday after a stunning first-round knockout. The performance left the UFC president thoroughly impressed, as White openly praised the 24-year-old middleweight prospect and revealed that matchmakers were eager to get him on the UFC 319 card in Chicago, just four days after his contender series fight. As fate would have it, he’ll be sharing the stage with a very familiar face.

At the top of the event, Khamzat Chimaev will challenge Dricus Du Plessis for the UFC middleweight title—and Susrkaev has trained alongside his fellow Chechen native. Despite his rapid ascent, little is known about the undefeated 9-0 fighter outside the cage. That mystery has only fueled curiosity. So, who is Baisangur Susrkaev beyond the Octagon? Does he have a wife and children? Here’s everything you need to know about his personal life.

Who is Baisangur Susurkaev?

Much like his teammate Chimaev, Baisangur Susurkaev was born in the Chechen Republic in Russia. Before moving to Miami in 2023, Susurkaev was a laborer in Chechnya. Despite that, he started building his MMA resume, which eventually got him into the UFC. Known for his explosive style, the undefeated fighter scored eight knockouts in his last nine fights, and seven in the first round of his fights, including four within the first minute.

It’s his aggressive approach that has earned him the nickname ‘Hunter.’ Upon his arrival in the States, he joined the Kill Cliff FC, where he trained alongside some of the elite names in the sport. During this time, he also worked as a delivery driver and furniture mover. He also has an impressive martial arts background, having been crowned the 2019 Russian National Pankration Champion. If that wasn’t enough, the 24-year-old claimed gold at the Jiu-Jitsu World League Pan Americans in California earlier this month.

Is Baisangur Susurkaev married? Does he have kids?

Despite his young age, the ‘Hunter’ is already a devoted family man, with a wife and two children. However, the identities of his life partner and children remain undisclosed on publicly available records. The 24-year-old appears to prefer to shield his family from the spotlight, keeping them away from the relentless humdrum of the UFC’s glitz and glamour.

Susurkaev makes his UFC debut at UFC 319

The Chechen native made perhaps the fastest turnaround from DWCS to UFC debut. After taking Dana White’s Contender Series fight on four days’ notice, he quickly signed a contract with the UFC to fight fellow newcomer Eric Nolan on the preliminary portion of UFC 319 in another four days this Saturday at the United Center in Chicago.

The move highlights the UFC’s confidence in Susurkaev, whose rapid turnaround mirrors the early days of his teammate and fellow Chechen star Khamzat Chimaev. Interestingly, Chimaev fought twice in just 10 days when he first arrived in the promotion. Regardless, Susurkaev’s 8-3 opponent, Nolan, is also making his UFC debut following a four-fight win streak, including a knockout victory in May.

While the night still belongs to Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, Baisangur Susurkaev’s addition to the card clearly elevated it to the next level. He has a lot riding on this night, and only time will tell whether he is as great as the UFC says he is. Are you looking forward to the fight?