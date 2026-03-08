Is Charles Oliveira Fighting Conor McGregor Next After Winning Max Holloway BMF Title Fight at UFC 326?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

UFC 326 changed everything for Charles Oliveira again. This wasn’t just another bout for a former champion looking to stay relevant. Oliveira re-entered the lightweight title race with a strong win over Max Holloway, and this time the timing may be in his favor. The division is shifting, the belt situation isn’t completely resolved, and Oliveira has made it clear that his name cannot be overlooked.

Oliveira had previously stated that one more win would be enough to get him back to a title picture, and he now has it with a 50-45 unanimous decision win at UFC 326. With Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje booked for the UFC White House card, the path is not entirely clear, but it is extremely close.

Following his one-sided victory at UFC 326, the topic of whether Oliveira deserves a huge fight is no longer relevant. The real question is whether the UFC will make him wait, give him an eliminator, put him directly into another championship matchup, or if Conor McGregor will get the fight that he called for.

Charles Oliveira may answer the Conor McGregor callout after UFC 326 win

One big name that has entered the conversation is Conor McGregor. The former two-division champion recently stated that he is ready to come back, but the fight he anticipated never materialized. For months, the Irishman was expected to meet Michael Chandler at the UFC White House event, yet those talks quietly changed, leaving him looking at the winner of Max Holloway versus Charles Oliveira instead.

Speaking on Undefeated & Undisputed, ‘The Notorious’ admitted that he had been preparing for Chandler for years but never received a contract.

“I assume the vibes I’m getting, and I don’t mind it at all,” the Irishman said. “It’s the BMF contest, which was on this week, a rematch between Holloway and Oliveira.

Maybe it’s me, and that for the next one. So we will see. It’s all taking shape.”

Now that ‘Do Bronx’ has won, the matchup makes more sense. A battle between McGregor and ‘Do Bronx’ would be one of the most significant non-title matches the UFC could schedule, especially since the championship is locked up with Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje.

Waiting for the title shot and the Topuria–Gaethje situation

Another likely outcome of Charles Oliveira winning is simple. He waits. The lightweight title is currently tied up, with Ilia Topuria finally booked to defend it against Justin Gaethje in the White House main event. With that fight locked in, the title picture might be frozen for months.

‘Do Bronx’ has previously stated that he believes he is one win away from another shot, and defeating Max Holloway would be the type of win that keeps him first in line.

This would not be the first time the UFC has made a top contender wait while a title match takes place. Oliveira remains one of the division’s biggest stars, a past champion, and someone the UFC trusts in headline events. If he wins at UFC 326, there’s no reason to put him in another fight until the belt situation forces it.

The cleanest scenario is obvious. ‘El Matador’ fights Gaethje at the White House event, while the Brazilian faces the winner later in the year. It is not the most thrilling outcome in the short term, but it is the most logical for the rankings.

Arman Tsarukyan and the eliminator the UFC might need

If the UFC decides they don’t want Charles Oliveira to be out for too long, Arman Tsarukyan is the fight that fixes everything. ‘Ahalkalakets’ has been hanging near the top of the lightweight division for a while now, and he is still seeking the win that will guarantee him a title opportunity.

He has already fought Oliveira, making a rematch easier to promote, and both fighters are ranked high enough that the winner could step straight into a championship fight.

This is the type of fight the UFC chooses when the belt is full but the contenders need to keep active. It keeps the division going while forcing a title fight too early. It also answers a valid question. ‘Do Bronx’ has previously beaten most of the big names, but the new generation is still coming up, and Tsarukyan represents that shift.

Stylistically, it’s also a tough fight for both. Arman Tsarukyan uses pressure and wrestling, whereas Oliveira is always dangerous in scrambles and submissions. That makes it ideal for a No. 1 contender bout if the UFC prefers clarity over waiting.

With Oliveira winning at UFC 326, Tsarukyan is the cleanest eliminator the division can make.

Facing Justin Gaethje if Ilia Topuria vacates after UFC White House

There is also a third possibility, which is entirely dependent on what occurs with the belt. Justin Gaethje is set to face Ilia Topuria next, but the outcome of that bout might have far-reaching implications. If Justin Gaethje wins, the title picture will be reset. If Topuria wins and decides to go up in weight, the belt could even become vacant.

In either situation, the UFC would require two huge names to compete for the championship, and ‘Do Bronx’ is well at the top after defeating Max Holloway.

A vacant title battle between Gaethje and Oliveira would be easy to justify. Both have won titles, fought the best, and stay at the top of the rankings. It would also be a fight fans already understand without needing a long buildup.

This kind of situation doesn’t happen often, but when the division becomes complicated, the UFC normally goes with the most prominent names available. Charles Oliveira has been in that position previously, and a victory at UFC 326 would put him back there.

So what makes the most sense after UFC 326?

The lightweight division rarely stays simple for long, and UFC 326 mixed up matters even more. With ‘Do Bronx’ winning, he is instantly back in contention for the title, but what happens next is determined by the belt.

The most likely outcome will be to wait for the winner of Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje. The second likely being his name being used to book a super-fight against Conor McGregor.

If the UFC wants an eliminator, Arman Tsarukyan is the guy to fight. ‘The Highlight’ also becomes an option if the title situation changes or the belt becomes vacant.

Against Max Holloway, Oliveira wasn’t just fighting for another win. He’s fought to go one step closer to the title again, and his next fight will reveal exactly how the UFC sees him — as the next challenger, the final test before the title, or the man they trust to fight for gold whenever the division needs it.