Is Chris Duncan Scottish? All About UFC Vegas 115 Headliners’ Nationality, Ethnicity, and Religion

On April 4, Chris Duncan steps into his first UFC main event against Renato Moicano at UFC Vegas 115 with a 15–2 record and a four-fight win streak behind him. That kind of run usually signals a fighter hitting stride. But Duncan’s story doesn’t begin with momentum; it begins with a turning point.

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Before MMA, he spent years working as a shepherd. Then, in 2014, everything shifted. On the day of his first amateur weigh-in, he lost his mother, and that marked the beginning of his journey that has led him to the bright lights of the UFC Octagon. So, as he prepares to take on ‘Money Moicano’, let’s dive deeper into his nationality, ethnicity, religion, and more.

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What is Chris Duncan’s ethnicity and nationality?

Chris Duncan is Scottish by nationality. He was born on May 10, 1993, in Alloa, Scotland, and was raised within that environment before eventually transitioning into professional MMA.

While he hasn’t publicly revealed it, his ethnicity can be reasonably assumed to be broadly Caucasian/European, consistent with his Scottish background.

But nationality alone doesn’t explain much unless you look at the lifestyle that came with it. As we mentioned earlier, before fighting full-time, Duncan worked as a shepherd in the Scottish Highlands—that’s a job and a routine built on isolation and discipline.

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And then there was the emotional turning point. Chris Duncan has openly spoken up about the moment that pushed him toward fighting.

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“I started this journey with my mum in mind,” he once shared. “What many people don’t know is that my first amateur fight was on the day after my mum passed away—she died during the weigh-ins, but I still fought the next day. I’m built for this; nothing will stop me. People often pull out for lesser reasons, but my mum’s passing on the day of my first MMA fight weigh-ins didn’t deter me.”

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That determination has become a trademark of ‘The Problem’ every time he fights in the cage, and when you look at his motivation, it’s not hard to see why. Now, let’s shift our focus over to his beliefs.

Is Chris Duncan Christian?

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Chris Duncan has not publicly confirmed following a specific religion like Christianity. There are no clear statements, symbols, or consistent references that tie him to an organized faith.

But that doesn’t mean there’s no belief system guiding him. Instead of religion, Duncan’s motivations come through in personal values, as he revealed in his UFC.com Q&A.

“My kids motivate me every day to be a better man,” Duncan had shared.

Duncan has also pointed to his grandparents as key figures in shaping his character, crediting them with teaching discipline, respect, and values. Add to that the impact of losing his mother at a pivotal moment, and it becomes clear that his outlook is shaped more by lived experience than formal religion. And when you connect that to his current position as a UFC main event fighter on a win streak, it shows how that mindset translates into results.