Is Christian Duncan Scottish? All About UFC Star’s Nationality, Ethnicity, and Religion

When Christian Leroy Duncan enters the Octagon, there is an undeniable calmness about him. Something that only comes with years of quiet confidence and patience. And now, he will be geared up to put that composure in use as the 30-year-old middleweight goes one-on-one against Marco Tulio at UFC Fight Night: Bonfim vs. Brown on November 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. This is a massive fight that might define his rise in the UFC’s 185-pound division.

‘CLD,’ who recently defeated Eryk Anders with a highlight-reel spinning back elbow knockout, is now 12-2, with nine of those wins coming via knockout. His smooth movement and flowing style have established him as one of Britain’s most promising talents. But as his name grows, so does curiosity about who he truly is. Many fans asked, Is Christian Duncan Scottish? What is his background, and how did he become the fighter he is today? Well, let’s have a look and find out all about this exciting prospect.

Christian Duncan’s ethnic background & roots

Despite what some might think from his name, Christian Duncan is not Scottish; he was born and raised in Gloucester, England, on July 24, 1995. The real reason why many believe he is Scottish is that there is another fighter with the same name in the Dana White-led promotion who is indeed Scottish. As for ‘CLD,’ he is English through and through, as he fights out of Range Martial Arts Academy, which is led by veteran UK instructor Mark Weir.

He has not spoken publicly about his religion or religious, though his discipline, calm demeanor, and focus speak for themselves. Interestingly, Duncan did not grow up with martial arts. He started out as a basketball player, competing at one of the highest levels in the UK, before finding MMA. He claims that the agility, spatial awareness, and strategy he developed on the court now influence how he fights.

He said in an interview, “The physicality and tactical side of basketball—I applied that to MMA. The creativity I played with, I brought that into fighting too.” The 30-year-old began training in MMA around 2015, as his basketball career slowed down. And within a few years, he was already competing internationally, representing England at the IMMAF World Championships, where he won bronze in 2017 and silver in 2019. Those experiences gave him the composure that still characterizes his style: sharp, patient, and very thoughtful.

More about Christian Duncan’s early career

Chris Leroy Duncan became a professional following his amateur success and quickly rose to become one of the UK’s most talked-about fighters. He established a reputation for spectacular finishes (as we saw in his last fight) while competing under the Cage Warriors, which also introduced other stars such as Michael Bisping and Paddy Pimblett.

His tall height (6’2″) and 79-inch reach provided him a natural advantage, but it was his creativity that really set him apart. Flying knees, elbows, and sharp combinations became his trademark that fans still love to see in each fight. Before entering the UFC, he won the Cage Warriors Middleweight Championship, solidifying his position as one of Europe’s top prospects. Nine of his 12 wins have been via knockout, showcasing both his power and timing.

When he finally signed with the UFC in 2023, he wasn’t starstruck. “Even as an amateur,” he admitted, “I was fighting world champions and undefeated guys. The UFC just felt like the next step.” ‘CLD’ is now facing a test that could propel him into ranked status, as he prepares for his fight against Marco Tulio.

Win or lose, his journey from Gloucester basketball courts to global MMA venues has established him as one of Britain’s most promising fighters. Christian Duncan may not be Scottish, but he embodies something distinctively British: quiet confidence, creativity under pressure, and a determination that does not require noise to be noticed.