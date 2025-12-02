Is Edson Barboza American or Brazilian? Truth Behind UFC Lightweight’s Nationality, Ethnicity, and Religion

UFC 323 is a do-or-die situation for Edson Barboza. Once considered one of the most dangerous strikers in UFC history, the 39-year-old has seen a sharp decline in his career. The American Top Team standout is currently on a two-fight skid, last loss coming against Drakkar Klose at UFC 319. Clearly, a win is important for his relevance in the promotion.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Across from him will stand Jalin Turner, who hasn’t had the best time either, having briefly hung up his gloves after his last fight. But before the action begins on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, curiosity about Barboza’s background has become a talking point. So, here’s everything you need to know about the lightweight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where was Edson Barboza born? His Brazilian origins

Barboza, full name Edson Mendes Barboza Jr., was born on January 21, 1986, in Nova Friburgo, a city in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He was a fighter from the moment he took his first breath, having been born 12 weeks premature. Doctors gave him just a 50/50 chance of survival, but he battled through months of intensive care before finally going home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edson Barboza Jr (@edsonbarbozajr) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Edson Barboza grew up in a modest neighbourhood where opportunities were limited. He has often described his childhood as simple but stable. His parents ensured he had a home, school, food, and the discipline needed to stay on the right path. It was in this Brazilian town that his restless energy first became a challenge—and eventually the spark that led him to martial arts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Barboza later moved to the United States in 2009, settling in Florida to pursue his MMA career, his foundation remains undeniably Brazilian. His roots, his style, and his fighting spirit were all forged in Nova Friburgo long before America became his second home.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Edson Barboza’s ethnicity?

Much like many Brazilians, Barboza comes from a diverse ethnic background—one he hasn’t publicly clarified. His surname, Barboza, is traditionally of Portuguese and sometimes Spanish origin. So, while his exact ancestry remains unconfirmed, it’s likely that he has Portuguese roots, which is common among people from Nova Friburgo.

As for his faith, Edson Barboza has openly stated that he is a devout Christian. Speaking about how religion shapes perspectives on fighting, he said, “I knew a lot of Christians who didn’t like fighting. I respect them. It’s their opinion. But, since they knew more about fighting and more about the fighter lives, they changed their minds.”

Only time will tell whether his trust in god will help him bounce back from his losses, but Brazil will definitely tune in to show its support. Do you think he will win?