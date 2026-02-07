What Is Farid Basharat’s Ethnicity, Religion, and Nationality? Exploring the UFC Star’s Family Roots

Farid Basharat isn’t just another name in the UFC’s bantamweight division; he’s part of a remarkable story of resilience, family, and faith. The 28-year-old fighter, born amid war and displacement, has turned struggle into strength, carrying his heritage into every bout. He’s one-half of the “Basharat Brothers,” alongside older sibling Javid, both competing in the same division, and both men came into the promotion off of Dana White Contender Series wins.

It’s a storyline straight out of a sports film, two brothers chasing gold under the same roof but refusing to face one another in battle. Now, with a bout at UFC Fight Night 266 on February 7, on the horizon against Jean Matsumoto, fans are curious: where is he really from, and what’s his story? Let’s dive in!

What is Farid Basharat’s nationality?

Basharat was born in the province of Paktia in Afghanistan in 1997 at a very tumultuous time in the country’s history. At that time, the landlocked country had just concluded a bloody civil war, which resulted in the first Taliban regime. As a result of the conflict, it seems his family went as refugees first to Pakistan. From there, they went to England as refugees and have lived in the country ever since. It was in these refugee camps that the brothers spent their formative years.

His martial arts journey began mostly because of his brother, as we will see later. But by the time Farid was twelve, he had already started training in Taekwondo. A decade of martial arts training later, Farid followed in his brother’s footsteps yet again and made his pro-MMA debut.

Immediately, the Afghanistan native went on a tear, racking up a perfect 8-0 record with five finishes. This earned him a call-up to Dana White‘s Contender Series in September 2022, where he finished Alan Begosso to earn a well-deserved spot on the UFC roster. And none of this, perhaps, would have been possible without his brother.

What is Farid Basharat’s ethnicity and religion?

Farid Basharat is Afghan by ethnicity, although more details remain scarce. Yet, at the heart of it all, his faith has remained a constant. Basharat is a practicing Muslim, and faith plays a central role in his life and career. In an interview with the Daily Star, he said, “As a Muslim, I’m a firm believer that some things are more important than money and fighting.”

That belief came to the forefront when people began speculating about the possibility of him fighting his brother Javid in the UFC. Basharat shut down the idea immediately, saying it would never happen. “I respect it, especially the reasoning behind it,” he said, referencing Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili’s friendship as an example of loyalty over business. “Me and Javid are brothers, and it’s not even in the picture.”

Like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Farid Basharat also blends discipline with humility, never letting ambition outgrow his respect for what truly matters. So what do Basharat’s roots tell us about the fighter we see today? His ethnicity grounds him in Afghan heritage. His nationality reflects a life rebuilt in the UK and his faith draws boundaries in a business that rarely slows down to set them.