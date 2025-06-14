Is Francis Ngannou Returning to UFC? Surprise Appearance With Kamaru Usman, Jon Jones Fight, and More

The UFC heavyweight division is buzzing again—and not only because Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall are making headlines. It’s because Francis Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion who has since become a global combat sports sensation, has unexpectedly returned to the scene. Nearly two years after leaving Dana White‘s promotion, Ngannou and his close friend Kamaru Usman shared the spotlight at the ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC Atlanta, and the MMA world took notice.

But the biggest MMA promotion in the world had previously stated, ‘The Predator’ would never return. And with Jones calling him out on social media and the heavyweight legend actually making an appearance, many are wondering if Francis Ngannou will return to the Octagon. So, without further ado, let’s find the answer to this major question!

Francis Ngannou makes a surprise visit at UFC Atlanta weigh-ins

This was meant to be Usman’s moment. The former welterweight champion was gearing up for a big comeback, headlining UFC Atlanta against the rising Joaquin Buckley. However, as Kamaru Usman went on stage for the ceremonial weigh-ins, backed by none other than Francis Ngannou, the atmosphere in the arena surely changed.

The former heavyweight champion didn’t say much, and he didn’t have to. The statement had already been made: he had returned to the building. The crowd’s reaction was electrifying, a mix of nostalgia, respect, and curiosity. It was more than just the return of a familiar face; it was also the return of a force that once dominated the UFC’s most dangerous division.

He stood tall next to his longtime friend, as if to say, “We’re still here. We’re still dangerous.” And just like that, ‘The Predator’ was no longer a memory but a possibility. But does he wish to make a return? Or was it a one-off for him?

Francis Ngannou wants to come back to the UFC

After leaving the UFC in 2023, Francis Ngannou achieved success on his own terms. He secured a lucrative contract with the PFL, defeated Renan Ferreira, and competed in boxing matches alongside Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. The sum was massive. The experience was great.

But there was still something missing: legacy. That legacy, it appears, is drawing him back to the Octagon. ‘The Predator’ has made it clear that he wants Jon Jones. Not any random top contender. Not a boxing sideshow. He wants the greatest, and he knows where the finest are fighting.

“You take care of the UFC, I’ll take care of the PFL,” he replied to Jon Jones’ challenge for a fight. It wasn’t bluster. It was a callout based on unfinished business—two monarchs from opposing thrones, each pursuing a fight that defines greatness. However, what awaits now is the approval of Dana White.

Does Ngannou’s recent appearance confirm his Octagon return?

As much as fans want to believe it, the UFC has given no guarantees. When asked explicitly if he would re-sign ‘The Predator’ to fight Jon Jones, Dana White said, “Meh. Probably not.” It was classic White—casual indifference concealing intense frustration. He insists Tom Aspinall is next, and the door to Ngannou remains closed.

But Jon Jones isn’t following the script. He’s openly asking for the Ngannou bout, and that matters. For the time being, ‘The Predator’ is under contract with the PFL, and his coach, Eric Nicksick, has openly denied speculations of a return. But that’s the thing about MMA. What appears unattainable today becomes the primary event tomorrow.

Francis Ngannou’s appearance in Atlanta was more than just a show of support for a friend; it was a message to Jones, the UFC, and all fans who thought the story was over. It’s not over. Not even close.