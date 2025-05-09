Is Ian Garry’s Son Adopted? Truth Behind Jack Della Maddalena’s Claims

While talking to the media before UFC 315, Jack Della Maddalena received a bag of M&M’s from Ian Garry’s son. This stemmed from one of Garry’s previous conversations with ChatGPT, which claimed the Aussie loved the candy. Moreover, this was a cheeky attempt from the 170lbs title fight’s backup to sabotage the Aussie’s weight cut. Della Maddalena actually accepted the candy bag, high-fived Garry’s son, and kept it away later. All sweet, right?

However, things took a wrong turn during the UFC 315 presser when Della Maddalena said, “I don’t think that’s actually Ian’s son. But I don’t like M&M’s.” These words created quite an uproar in the fighting community. And with that, fight fans began to wonder if Leonardo Vegas Machado Garry is the biological child of ‘The Future’, or is he simply adopted? That’s what we’re going to find out today, as the tensions kept rising between the welterweight title challenger and the backup fighter for the event.

Has Ian Garry adopted his son?

To be certain, there is no public record available that claims that Ian Garry has adopted his son, Leo. However, Layla Machado’s son from her previous marriage with Richard Cullen reportedly stays with ‘The Future’ and his family. Needless to say, the #6 welterweight contender welcomed Cullen’s son as his own. He even added Machado to his own name to make sure that his stepson and his brother (Leo) didn’t have any problems with separate surnames.

During a conversation with CBS Sports, the Irish mixed martial artist said, “I only did it because I wanted my son and my stepson to really feel connected. I didn’t want them going through life with two separate surnames.” While Garry decided with nothing but goodwill for his family, Sean Strickland previously lashed out at him for changing his name to his wife’s maiden name.

Soon, claims about Layla Machado’s ex-husband staying with the Garry family also began to rise. But all of them were shut down by ‘The Future’. You see, Cullen is actually an elite when it comes to performance nutrition. He played a major role in ensuring that Garry made weight before his fights. But what about him visiting Garry’s house?

The welterweight contender addressed that during a conversation with Shakiel Mahjouri. Even though Machado was married to Garry now, she had a child with Cullen. And Garry didn’t want to keep his stepson from meeting his biological father. He said, “In that same regard, he’s a professional in one regard, he’s also the father of my wife’s son, and I never want to be a wedge between a father and a son.”

Imago May 10, 2023, Charlotte, NC, North Carolina, USA: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – May 10: Ian Garry addresses the media ahead of his bought at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida on May 13th, 2023, at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States. Charlotte, NC USA – ZUMAp175 20230510_zsa_p175_006 Copyright: xMattxDaviesx

In case you’re wondering, the name and other details of Ian Garry’s stepson are a well-kept secret right now. However, we do know that Garry has a biological son, who has been making quite some noise in the MMA universe with his cute and hilarious acts. Let’s see what we can learn about little Garry.

Leo is Ian Garry and Layla Anne Lee’s biological son

Garry and his wife welcomed Leonardo Vegas Machago Garry to the world on October 21, 2022. Yes, the news flooded the Garry family just one month before the welterweight star’s 25th birthday. Of course, the MMA realm thought of little Leo as the perfect birthday gift for ‘The Future’. And ever since that happened, young Leo has been claiming the hearts of the fighting community with his innocent acts and impersonations.

Remember the time when Garry’s son impersonated Max Holloway? Cute moment, right? But more recently, he took over the fighting community by interviewing the current welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad, before his fight against Della Maddalena at UFC 315. Of course, the #6 welterweight contender prompted the interview. But it seemed to have left quite a mark on ‘Remember The Name’.

During the short and cute interview, Garry prompted little Leo to ask, “Belal, can you win on the feet?” With his promise not to use takedowns at UFC 315 still being a heavily discussed topic, Muhammad agreed that he can win the bout on his feet. But as the conversation between him and Leo went on, the Palestinian champion remarked that it was the best interview he’d had so far. Well, that’s something we should expect. After all, he has the blood of a fighter and a TV personality running in his veins.

What are your thoughts on Della Maddalena’s claims about Machado Garry’s son? Do you think this is going to create some unrest, which might give us the next big welterweight fight? Let us know what you think in the comments down below.