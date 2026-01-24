Is Jean Silva Autistic? Breaking Down Arnold Allen’s “Autism Brothers” Comment Ahead of UFC 324

A single offhand remark has set the MMA world buzzing. Ahead of UFC 324, Arnold Allen’s “autism brothers” comment involving Jean Silva has sparked confusion and a flood of online speculation. This raises a question. Was this just a dig at the two fighters, or was there some truth to the viral claim?

In fact, both fighters bring contrasting personalities, with one loud and one calm, and the matchup grabbed more attention after Arnold Allen called himself and Jean Silva “autism brothers.” With that said, let’s break it down.

Is there any verified information about Jean Silva being autistic?

Jean Silva has become one of the most entertaining up-and-coming fighters in the featherweight division. He combines his skills in the cage with standout antics like barking on fight night, which might seem like a mind game to his opponents.

However, the behavior comes from a much more personal place. As a child, he received a dog from his brother, and his brain developed barking as a coping mechanism. Silva had a difficult upbringing, and even after losing his brother, he uses barking to release frustration. Moreover, he also revealed that he was autistic as a child.

“I don’t know, I’m not sure if he’s actually diagnosed with this, but with autism, instead of it, I was diagnosed. Shit, I’m autistic. And it’s gonna be two autistic dudes just going at it in the Octagon, and I, one thing I know is that I’m gonna come out on top,” Jean Silva told Barstool Sports.

Now that the UFC Brazilian star’s background is clearer, one question needs to be answered. Is Arnold Allen also autistic? Let’s find out.

What did Arnold Allen mean by calling the UFC 324 fight “Autism Brothers”?

Rumors have circulated for some time that Arnold Allen is on the autism spectrum. Recently, the speculation resurfaced during media day when a reporter referenced social media chatter about his condition. At UFC 324 media day, ‘Almighty’ clarified the record, confirming that doctors diagnosed him with ADHD and that he does not have autism.

“I just want to say I’m not officially diagnosed. I was diagnosed with ADHD as a kid, but maybe they got it wrong, and maybe I’m autistic instead. But, um, yeah, maybe.”

Even so, Arnold Allen does not see his condition as a limitation. He views Jean Silva and his unique mental condition as part of what makes both fighters “interesting.” “You know, maybe that’s where we’ve got a mutual respect for each other, ’cause we’re like autism brothers, you know,” Allen added.

Imago January 22, 2026, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: ARNOLD ALLEN 20-3 Trimley St, Martin Suffolk, England, during UFC 324 press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20260122_zsp_o117_010 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

With both fighters’ mental conditions now public, the next question is: are there more autistic fighters competing in the promotion?

Are there any other UFC fighters who have been diagnosed with autism?

No official list exists of UFC fighters on the autism spectrum, but fans often discuss certain athletes for traits that suggest it. Sean Strickland, known for his unfiltered opinions, sometimes about women in MMA, Megan Fox, or other controversial topics, has openly embraced being “autistic,” even though it is not officially documented. Additionally, fans speculate that Jiri Procházka may be on the spectrum, largely because he carries himself like a samurai, though this remains unconfirmed.

Meanwhile, the only well-documented case is former UFC star “Doomsday” Howard, a veteran lightweight whom doctors clinically diagnosed on the autism spectrum at the age of 33. The diagnosis helped him explain some of the challenges he faced in his life and career, making him the only UFC fighter with an officially recognized autism diagnosis.