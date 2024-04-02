Is Kayla Harrison Married? Adopted Kids, Husband and All About the UFC Bantamweight’s Family

After a successful UFC 300 debut, Olympic gold medalist and UFC’s newest roster addition, Kayla Harrison, is returning to action at UFC 307. Taking on Ketlen Vieira, the 17-1 star would seek to maintain her consistency and remain in the winning column. Meanwhile, a lot is already common knowledge about the Olympic Champ’s transition from Judo to MMA, but in this edition, let’s take a peek at another aspect of Harrison’s life: Who is Kayla Harrison’s Partner?

Kayla Harrison has just recently joined the UFC, so not much is available to the public regarding her personal life. However, there are still certain reports that have tracked her relationships in the past. Let’s see what they had to say.

Kayla Harrison’s marriage: Does she have a husband?

According to a report by ‘CNBC‘ The Judo World Champion was engaged in 2012. Kayla Harrison’s fiance, Aaron Handy, was a fellow black belt in judo who later transitioned to being a firefighter. Even the UFC’s newest signee thought of making the same transition as her fiance. However, down the line, their relationship fizzled out and seemingly they lost their connection to one another. Subsequently, there were reports of Harrison getting into another relationship.

Following her venture into MMA, Kayla Harrison met her fellow teammate in American Top Team and former UFC fighter Anthony Rocco Martin, who boasts an 18-6 record. They also made several appearances with each other in various interviews. Yet, it is unclear if Harrison and Martin are still dating.

In other news, while the UFC’s new signee may not be married, she has two children! Here’s all we know about them.

Who are Harrison’s kids?

In 2019, Kayla Harrison appeared in an interview, where she revealed that she had become a mother. The decision to become a mother took shape after the Olympic gold medalist realized that she had family obligations. “I became the guardian of my niece and nephew,” Kayla Harrison told ‘MMA Junkie‘. And the decision to become a mother came easily to Harrison when she was posed with a health scare concerning someone extremely close to her in 2019.

Apparently, the 33-year-old’s mother suffered a stroke in late 2019 and also had custody of her niece, Kyla, and nephew, Emery. Harrison’s mother had a tough recovery journey. It was then that she decided to take a stand for those children and adopted them. Incidentally, the adoption took place just after she had won the women’s lightweight championship and the million-dollar cash prize at UFC’s rival company PFL.

Kayla Harrison seems to be happy with her kids, as evidenced by her posts on Instagram. She would hope the same for her UFC 307 outing since there is a lot of hype about the former two-time women’s lightweight champion, given how dominant she was on her debut.

Regardless, how do you think she will fare against Ketlen Vieira? Drop your comments below.

