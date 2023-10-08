Khamzat Chimaev Wife and Kids- Everything We Know About the UFC Star’s Personal Life

The noted UFC middleweight Khamzat Chimaev gives the fans enough reasons to call him one of the scariest fighters in the promotion. The 30-year-old hailing from Chechnya, has dominated all of his opponents in his pro-MMA career to date. As of now, he holds a remarkable 13-0-0 record in his 6-year-long pro-MMA career. Apart from possessing a strong physique, Chimaev is also obsessed with training, through which keeps on improving his skills constantly. And when it comes to calling out his opponents, he often takes the aid of his interviews.

Well, looking at ‘Borz’s public interviews, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that he likes talking about his UFC affairs in them. This, in turn, keeps the fans in darkness about his life outside fighting and the UFC. So, let’s dive in a bit deeper today to learn about the lesser-known personal side of Borz’s life.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Does Khamzat Chimaev have a wife? How many kids does he have?

Well, looking at the background and culture Chimaev belongs to, it’s quite understandable that he doesn’t like giving out much about his personal life. Like the UFC stars from Dagestan, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Islam Makhachev, Chimaev also refrains from talking much about his family or personal relationships in his public interviews.

AD

However, the available reports suggest that we do have some information about his current relationship status. They revealed that Chimaev is currently a married man. Some fans suggested otherwise after watching the Instagram video of Chimaev’s wedding ceremony. But, it also showcased the Chechnyan UFC star in the end, clarifying the confusion a bit.

However, the English translation of the Russian caption to the post cleared all the related doubts. It partially read, “UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev, tied himself by family ties”, which left no more room for confusion. An update on Twitter (now ‘X’) about Chimaev’s wedding also revealed that the entire ceremony took place on 21 May 2022. And you’d be surprised to know that Ramzan Kadyrov actually attended ‘Borz’s wedding. The video also showcased ‘Borz’s’ wife in a beautiful white gown and headscarf. However, there are no reports about who Chimaev married, or if he has any children. Hence, nothing can be said about the name, family, or early life of Chimaev’s wife.

But what about his early life and family? Let’s find out all there is to know about ‘Borz’s struggles!

More about Khamzat Chimaev’s family and early life

Most UFC fans may know about the troubled childhoods of several fighters due to various issues. However, Chimaev’s childhood problems had nothing to do with his family or parents. He was born on 1 May 1994, in the village of Gvardeyskoye, Chechnya. It was the same year that the Russians invaded his home republic of Chechnya to establish a federal government. ‘Borz’ grew up in a war-stricken Chechnya learning about his own homeland getting destroyed and Chechens being killed by the Russian army.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This had him leaving his home and traveling to Sweden with his entire family when he was just 19. In an interview, Chimaev also revealed how four to five members of his family, including his mother and sisters, had to live in a pretty small dwelling post immigrating to Sweden. But, ‘Borz’ had started training in martial arts from his days in Chechnya itself.

In another interview on YouTube, the 30-year-old himself mentioned how his father worked very hard to keep providing for a family of seven people except himself. ‘Borz’ himself mentioned that his parents had “six kids” including himself. He also talked about how they wouldn’t have enough food for everyone sometimes. But none of the sources mention the names of any of his sisters, father, or mother. However, his interviews show that his more of a ‘mama’s boy’.

But it’s Khamzat’s brother, Artur Chimaev, who is the primary force behind their relocation to Sweden. Although nothing can be confirmed, a few sources say that Artur initially went to Sweden for medical purposes. But he ended up staying there. Looking at the normal conditions in Sweden, he opted to bring his entire family to the country in order to get them a better life than they had in Chechnya.]

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And now, the Chechen Wolf is all set to land against Robert Whittaker at UFC 308. No doubt, he has to stand tall against Whittaker if he ever wants to get a shot at the title. But would he actually claim a win against someone like ‘The Reaper’? That’s something that only time can tell.

Well, it won’t be wrong to say that Chimaev’s brother is also one of the prime reasons that he stands as a UFC star today. Do you think Chimaev could’ve made it to the UFC if his brother hadn’t insisted on his family immigrating to Sweden? Also, do you think ‘Borz’ will keep his unblemished record even after his fight at UFC 308?