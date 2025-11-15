Is Kyle Daukaus Related to Chris Daukaus? Inside the UFC Fighting Brothers’ Story

In the UFC, fighters often end up developing camaraderie and a brotherly bond with their teammates. But some athletes take it a step further, as biological brothers like Nick and Nate Diaz, Anthony and Sergio Pettis, and others have already walked the path to top-notch popularity among UFC fans. Following in those footsteps, Gabriel and Ismael, the Bonfim brothers, have also built strong momentum in the promotion. The same goes for Kyle and Chris Daukaus as well.

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Following a lackluster run, The D’Arce Knight was released by the UFC, and after a brief stint in other promotions, he made a strong comeback this year at UFC Shanghai. Without missing the opportunity, Kyle Daukaus scored a solid first-round knockout over veteran Michel Pereira to make a statement that he’s truly back. Now, the 32-year-old is ready to compete at the historic Madison Square Garden against Gerald Meerschaert. But before the cage door closes this Sunday, let’s get to know him a little better personally and find out whether Chris Daukaus, who shares the same surname, is actually his brother or not.

Kyle and Chris Daukaus: Confirmed brothers from Philadelphia

Yes, Kyle Daukaus and Chris Daukaus are biological brothers born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. There isn’t much of an age gap between them. Chris is the older brother, born on September 25, 1989, which makes him 36 years old. Kyle was born on February 27, 1993, putting him at 32 years old.

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Both brothers have trained and competed in MMA for a long time, but Chris briefly took a different path in life. After dropping out of Pennsylvania State University, he began practicing various forms of martial arts and eventually became a police officer before turning into a full-time mixed martial artist. On the other hand, Kyle started competing in martial arts from a young age.

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Growing up in the Tacony neighborhood of Philadelphia, the brothers developed a passion for the UFC, watching fights together and even practicing with each other in their basement. Eventually, Kyle and Chris made their UFC debut in the same year, 2020. Now that we know the Daukaus brothers are indeed real brothers, let’s take a look at how they supported each other throughout their MMA careers.

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The Daukaus Brothers’ MMA Journey Together

Before dedicating their lives to MMA, Kyle and Chris Daukaus spent a lot of time competing in grappling tournaments. Soon, they transitioned into practicing complete martial arts while keeping their grappling base, which eventually shaped their fighting style. According to an article by the North East Times, Kyle Daukaus even revealed how he both received and provided support to his brother Chris throughout their journeys.

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The D’Arce Knight said, “My brother and I always talked about it, but never fully made the commitment until recently. We’ve reached the top of the sport and felt it was time to share the knowledge and give back to the community that turned us into the fighters we are today.”

Going further in the interview, Kyle explained that he began training at 15 years old at Fox Chase Gym. He then moved under Bellator veteran Will Martinez to sharpen his skills, and through it all, he had full support from his big brother. Later, they opened a Brazilian jiu-jitsu gym together and named it The Forge.

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Kyle added in the interview about both brothers’ roles in training students, saying, “We decided to open the gym together just because that’s how we are. We’ve always been very close, and always will be. So it’s better to have someone next to you that you can trust to help out and put 100% effort into it.”

So, it’s safe to say that Kyle and his brother share a strong, healthy bond. And while Chris Daukaus hasn’t fought after losing against Tafon Nchukwi last year, his younger brother is all set to compete at one of the biggest events of his career at Madison Square Garden.

That said, can the 32-year-old actually pull it off against Gerald Meerschaert? Let us know in the comments section below.