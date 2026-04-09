Riding a two-fight win streak and sitting firmly inside the top 10 at strawweight, Loopy Godinez heads into UFC 327 with momentum on her side. Wins over Jessica Andrade and Julia Polastri in 2025 have helped her to reinforce her position as a serious contender gunning for the top of the division.

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But while her performances inside the cage are easy to track, her personal life has remained far less visible. And that’s where the curiosity kicks in. Fans have seen a lot of fighters celebrate with partners cageside, share milestones publicly, and turn relationships into part of their story. So naturally, the question comes up, who is Loopy Godinez actually dating, if anyone at all?

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Who is Loopy Godinez dating?

Loopy Godinez has kept her relationship status largely private, especially in recent years. Unlike many fighters who openly share their personal lives, she has drawn a line between her career and everything outside of it. And that makes tracking her dating life tricky.

Now, if we rewind a few years, there was a name linked to her, Mackoy Cundall. Back around 2020, reports suggested the two were in a relationship during her time in LFA (Legacy Fighting Alliance). They were even seen sharing a moment in the cage after one of her wins, and she posted about it on Instagram at the time.

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That content is no longer visible on her social media. Reportedly, the posts were removed, and since then, there hasn’t been any confirmed update on whether that relationship is continuing.

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So, from that, we can speculate either the relationship ended or that Loopy Godinez chose to keep that part of her life completely offline. Given her overall approach to privacy, the second option isn’t out of character, but without confirmation, it remains just guesswork.

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Loopy Godinez keeps her interviews focused almost entirely on fighting. She doesn’t divert into personal topics, and even her social media stays centered on training, fights, and team moments. That kind of consistency usually points to a deliberate choice. So, as of now, there’s no verified information confirming that she is currently dating anyone. If she is, she’s keeping it strictly out of the spotlight.

More about Loopy Godinez’s background

Born on September 6, 1993, in Aguascalientes, Mexico, her full name is María Guadalupe Godínez González. Her father, Carlos, made the decision to leave Mexico after serious safety threats from cartel activity. What started as a “trip to Disneyland” turned into a full relocation to Vancouver. For six months, the family lived out of a hotel, taking on odd jobs just to get by.

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She didn’t jump into MMA right away either. In a UFC Q&A, she explained:

“I started training seven years ago. I just saw it on TV, and I decided I wanted to do it, so I started training.”

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Before fighting, she worked for a house cleaning company. And once she committed to MMA, the results followed. She’s now 14–5, with a 9–5 UFC record, and more importantly, she’s found consistency. Her family also plays a big role.

She has three younger sisters, and two of them, Karla and Ana, compete at a high level in wrestling for Canada. So even outside the UFC, she’s surrounded by competition and discipline. When you put all of that together, her approach to relationships starts to make more sense. She’s not avoiding the spotlight; she’s controlling it. As Loopy Godinez prepares for her next step at UFC 327, her focus remains exactly where it’s always been, on her performance inside the Octagon.