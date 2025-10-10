Who Is Mateusz Gamrot’s Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Agata Gamrot

Mateusz Gamrot’s life inside the UFC spotlight may revolve around brutal fights, intense training camps, and the constant pursuit of the next win. But while the world watches his every move inside the cage, few know the man beyond the gloves. Away from the Octagon, Gamrot leads a grounded, family-centered life. So, who is the woman behind the warrior? Let’s meet the person who shares his journey, his wife, Agata.

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Who is Mateusz Gamrot’s wife, Agata Gamrot?

Agata Gamrot is the longtime partner and wife of UFC lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot. The couple married on August 18, 2021, after dating for several years before his rise in the UFC. While she occasionally appears alongside her husband on social media, Agata generally keeps her personal life away from the public eye.

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Born in Poland, Agata is also an entrepreneur, balancing her professional pursuits with family life. Away from the spotlight, she plays an important role in managing their household and raising their two children while supporting Gamrot through the demands of his UFC career.

How did Mateusz Gamrot and Agata Gamrot meet?

Mateusz and Agata’s relationship began years before UFC fans learned his name. They reportedly met in Poland, where both were building their own futures long before international fame arrived. The exact place and circumstances of their first meeting haven’t been publicly revealed, reflecting their privacy preference.

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Agata remained beside him through every stage, supporting his ambitions while they built a family together. After welcoming their daughter and later their son, the couple married on August 18, 2021, surrounded by family and friends. Their relationship has since faced a unique challenge.

He spends long periods living inside the American Top Team gym in Coconut Creek, Florida, while Agata stays in Poznań with their children. The UFC contender has admitted those months apart are emotionally difficult, saying he sometimes cries alone in his room before finding strength through video calls with his family. Their story reflects commitment, sacrifice, and trust more than glamour.

What does Agata Gamrot do for a living?

Agata Gamrot is an entrepreneur and social media personality. She runs her own online business through mgamrot.pl, selling clothing, printed accessories, and fitness-inspired merchandise. Her store reflects the active lifestyle shared by both her and Mateusz.

Beyond business, she regularly shares fitness content, family moments, and travel experiences on Instagram. She appears passionate about healthy living and has occasionally posted martial arts training sessions.

While Mateusz focuses on preparing for elite UFC opponents, Agata manages much of their life outside the cage, balancing motherhood, business responsibilities, and supporting her husband’s career.

Mateusz Gamrot and Agata Gamrot’s children

Mateusz and Agata are proud parents of two children. Their first child, a daughter, was born in January 2016, while their son arrived on April 4, 2020. The couple has deliberately chosen not to reveal their children’s names, protecting their privacy despite growing public attention.

Family remains the center of Gamrot’s life. Although his demanding UFC schedule keeps him away for long stretches, every reunion becomes special. She often shares family holidays and outdoor adventures through Instagram, showing the warmth of their close-knit household.

Agata Gamrot’s Instagram

Agata Gamrot is active on Instagram under the handle @agata_gamrot, where she has more than 16,000 followers. Her page features family life, fitness, travel, and behind-the-scenes moments supporting Mateusz throughout his UFC journey. She also promotes her online store through her Instagram profile.

Mateusz and Agata Gamrot have built their relationship away from constant headlines, choosing privacy over publicity. While Mateusz chases UFC success across the world, Agata keeps their family strong from home, raising their children and managing her own business. Their journey shows that behind every demanding fight camp stands a family making sacrifices together, proving their strongest victories happen far beyond the Octagon.