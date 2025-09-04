Is Nassourdine Imavov Related to Khabib? Dagestani Connection Explained

Nassourdine Imavov right now, is boasting a four-fight winning streak in the UFC. His most recent victory came on February 1, when he defeated former two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Now, the No. 2-ranked middleweight is set for a five-round clash on September 6 against Brazil’s Caio Borralho, who is on a 16-fight winning streak. When Imavov makes the walk to the Accor Arena in Paris, it will be more than just another fight. For the Frenchman, the main event carries both professional and personal stakes, a chance to perform on home soil, in front of his family, in a country where MMA was only legalized in 2020. The winner is widely expected to become the next legitimate contender to challenge newly crowned middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev—putting even more intensity on this Paris showdown.

“I think I already deserved the title shot regardless of the result against Borralho,” Nassourdine Imavov told HT in an interview arranged by official broadcasters Sony Sports. “But this fight is important because it’s in Paris, in front of my family, in front of my crowd. I don’t like to wait, so I’ll just get the job done.” While many already know Nassourdine Imavov represents France but has roots in Russia, a common question arises: is Nassourdine Imavov related to Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Are Nassourdine Imavov & Khabib Nurmagomedov related?

Though Nassourdine Imavov was born in Khasavyurt, Dagestan, Russia, on March 1, 1995, he and his family later moved to Salon-de-Provence, France, in search of better opportunities in MMA. This might surprise some, given that Dagestan is widely regarded as one of the world’s strongest breeding grounds for elite MMA talent.

Coming from Russia, Nassourdine Imavov naturally carries a wrestling base, much like many fighters from the region. However, after relocating to France at the age of 10, he began training in boxing, a skill that has since become a key weapon in his UFC career. But does he still pledge allegiance to his Russian roots when competing internationally? The answer is more complicated than it seems.

The Sniper has explained that while in Dagestan, he never actually practiced sports. It was only after moving to France that he discovered boxing, which eventually led him into MMA. Since then, he has represented France as his home country. So if you’re asking whether he has any direct ties to the 29-0 legend, the answer is no. Nassourdine Imavov and Khabib Nurmagomedov are not related in any way, as they only share Russian origins and nothing beyond that. But what about Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father?

Did Nassourdine Imavov train under Khabib’s father?

After the cancellation of his scheduled fight against Ikram Aliskerov on October 21, 2023, at UFC 294, Nassourdine Imavov announced his departure from the MMA Factory. The reasons weren’t immediately clear, but in an interview with RMC Sport, the current No. 2 middleweight contender explained: “We don’t leave a place without reasons. We worked together for eight years. I sensed that the time had come for me to move forward, try something else, and create my own story.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His brother, Daguir Imavov, also shed light on the decision, saying, “With Fernand Lopez, Nassourdine was no longer under contract since 2020. He could leave at any time. But we gave our word to stay with him for three years. If it doesn’t advance a little in his career, we’ll try to change to move forward.” Ultimately, it was this sense of stagnation that led Nassourdine to part ways and join forces with Nicolas Ott, who now serves as his head coach.

In preparation for his fight against Roman Dolidze, last year, Nassourdine Imavov also trained with several specialists: Thomas Loubersanes for grappling, Maxime François for wrestling, and Rodrigo Alamos for striking. On the other hand, his management is handled by his brothers Daguir and Ibrahim, in collaboration with Yunes Benabdelouahed, marketing and communication director of the Venum brand. So if you’re asking whether Nassourdine Imavov trains under Khabib’s father, the answer is no, he does not. That said, what are your thoughts on Nassourdine Imavov’s journey? Do you think he will be able to defeat the Brazilian Caio Borralho?