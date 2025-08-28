Is Raja Jackson Banned From the UFC? All You Need to About Syko Stu Controversy

On August 23, the combat sports world witnessed a shocking turn of events! Legendary UFC fighter ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s 25-year-old son, Raja Jackson, stormed into a Knokx Pro Wrestling ring and violently slammed indie wrestler Syko Stu (Stuart Smith) before unleashing over 20 unanswered punches. Following the brutal attack, Stu was rushed to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with “severe injuries” and warned of possible long-term effects even after recovery. Meanwhile, Raja quickly faced massive backlash from everywhere, with growing demands to put him behind bars.

‘Rampage’ later addressed the incident, apologizing to the fans, the streaming platform KICK, (where the stream took place), and also wished Syko Stu a speedy recovery. But his statement wasn’t enough to calm the outrage, as many continued demanding serious action. Given the gravity of the situation, the LAPD also launched a full investigation into the matter. And naturally, this has left many wondering: what could go wrong for Raja Jackson? Here’s what you need to know.

Is Raja Jackson banned from the UFC?

Raja Jackson is a professional MMA fighter trained by his father, the former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson. And that credential speaks volumes. He also holds an undefeated amateur record, though he currently sits at 0-1 in his pro career. Many believed Raja was on track to make his way into the UFC, likely through Dana White’s Contender Series. But after this incident, the big question is—will he still get that chance?

The answer, for now, is yes. Raja has not been banned from the UFC. However, the streaming platform KICK has cut ties with him completely. Things became clear when the popular social media page MMA Uncensored posted on Instagram, stating: “KICK has BANNED Rampage and his son Raja from their streaming platform effective immediately as they do not promote violence or tolerate such behavior.”

So, while Raja may still have a future in the UFC, his streaming career on KICK is clearly on hold unless the platform decides to bring him back. That leads to another question—can he switch to other platforms? At this moment, that possibility also remains very uncertain. Realistically, most platforms might be hesitant to host him after the horrible event, and if legal troubles start piling up, that road could become even rockier.

What legal cases can Rampage Jackson’s son face?

For now, Raja Jackson’s career could be in danger of getting derailed by the ongoing backlash. But the bigger challenge might be the legal troubles that seem to be waiting around the corner. After all, there are serious consequences for Rampage’s son after assaulting Syko Stu at the Knokx Pro event. That said, the outcome of a legal case often depends on many intricacies only a lawyer can fully break down. Still, here are a few possibilities we can take a reasonable guess at.

The 25-year-old landed several blows to Smith’s head after slamming him to the ground. That’s why some online have framed it as a case of attempted murder, while others argue it more likely qualifies as felony battery. Legal analysts caution against overreach here: unless prosecutors can prove intent to kill, attempted murder charges are unlikely. Battery with serious bodily injury, however, remains a strong possibility.

According to losangelescriminallawyer.pro and shouselaw.com, Raja Jackson could face up to four years behind bars for felony battery charges. The penalties get even harsher if it’s treated as attempted murder, with potential jail time ranging from five to nine years. But that’s not all—civil liabilities could also come into play here. Raja might be responsible for a significant sum to cover Syko Stu’s medical expenses and compensate for career damages.

A criminal defense attorney interviewed by MMAFighting pointed out that Raja could attempt to argue provocation or self-defense if new video evidence surfaces, though available footage so far undermines that claim. In addition, Knokx Pro Wrestling may pursue its own civil action against Jackson for damaging the promotion’s reputation and endangering performers.

That said, a veteran lawyer has shared how Raja Jackson could potentially build a defense of his own, showing that the legal situation is far more complex than it might seem. As Syko Stu has finally gained consciousness, many details will start to unfold. Until then, we’d love to hear your thoughts on the whole case.