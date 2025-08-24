Is Raja Jackson Under Arrest? What Happened in Appalling Kick Livestream Altercation With Army Veteran-Turned-Wrestler?

UFC legend Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson appears to have found himself in the middle of a controversy. His son, Raja Jackson, has been the talk of the online fight communities about an altercation he had with a pro wrestler during a wrestling match. And guess what? The former UFC champion’s son showed the whole incident to the world via a live stream on the Kick platform.

As we all know, ‘Rampage’ Jackson and his son have become a live-streaming duo on Kick, producing some hilarious content for the fans. But recently, Raja Jackson decided to go live alone, with his father streaming live with influencer Sneako, and all hell broke loose when he decided to go and try pro wrestling.

All we know about Raja Jackson & the KO’d pro wrestler

Quinton Jackson has been a pro wrestler, besides being a former MMA fighter, with notable runs in promotions like Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. This time, his son decided to do pro wrestling and joined an independent event taking place in a small hall. Before his match, Jackson’s son squared off against the wrestler who had a match on the card, named Stewart Smith, aka Syko Stu.

Things escalated fast as the wrestler ended up smashing a beer can on ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s son’s head prior to his match. This would infuriate him, but he’d decided to get back at Stewart Smith when they met inside the ring. And when they met, Raja Jackson, who was seated ringside, instantly knocked him out with a slam, and then proceeded to land several punches before other wrestlers intervened to calm him down.

Information would swirl around about the wrestler being in a critical condition after the altercation, and it appears that Stewart Smith served in the military before wrestling. During an interview, he mentioned having served his country until 2019, and then he started his new career as a means to escape his struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The whole incident went so viral that Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson had to step in. Claiming that there is a lot of “misinformation” going around about his son’s altercation, he admitted that letting him compete in a wrestling match was a massive mistake.

‘Rampage’ Jackson issues statement about his son’s altercation

‘Rampage’ Jackson would take to social media to offer an apology to the Kick platform, and even expressed concern for the health of the pro wrestler who got knocked out by Raja Jackson, but assured that he was doing okay. He first defended his son, claiming that he did not start the beef, and after he got smashed with a beer can, Raja was allowed to give his due to Stewart Smith, but things escalated into an almost-fatal altercation.

Nevertheless, Rampage Jackson claimed that an MMA fighter had “no business” stepping inside the wrestling squared circle, and as a father, he claims it was his mistake. “I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable… Raja is a MMA fighter, not a pro wrestler, and had no business involved in an event like this. I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL!”

Well, there are no details about any arrests being made or any kind of lawsuit being filed against ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s son. But that’s for now, so we’ll have to see how this situation takes shape in the coming days. Regardless, let us know what you think. Did Raja Jackson overreact, or was he in the right? Drop your comments below.