Is Regina Tarin Married or Single? All About WWE Tryout Athlete Turned UFC Star’s Relationship Status

UFC has added a fresh new face to its women’s flyweight roster, Regina Tarin. And the undefeated 21-year-old is set to make her UFC debut on the undercard of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Kavanagh in her native Mexico. Interestingly, though, Tarin wasn’t even supposed to be part of the card.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Instead, she came into the picture at the last minute to replace Sofia Montenegro, who suffered an injury. Now, the 21-year-old will face Ernesta Kareckaite at 130 pounds. But this last-minute modification has created more questions than answers, especially about Tarin’s personal life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Regina Tarin dating? Is she married?

Although Tarin has surged in popularity among UFC fans, she has kept her personal life largely out of the spotlight. It remains unclear whether she is currently in a relationship or married. For now, Regina Tarin appears fully focused on her fighting career, having already compiled an impressive 7–0 record outside the UFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regina “kill bill” Tarin (@regina_tarin) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

She has competed in promotions such as Sento Championship and Combate Global, and most recently fought in Tough N Xtreme. Her standout performances even earned her a WWE tryout in January. Four of her seven victories have come by knockout, along with two submissions, while one bout went the distance.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Known by her nickname ‘Kill Bill,’ Tarin’s signing with the MMA promotion comes just months after she publicly called on UFC CEO Dana White to give her an opportunity inside the Octagon. Regardless, this doesn’t mean there’s nothing available for fans to learn about.

Tarin’s message to her fans and life outside of fighting

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJJ purple belt has shared with the UFC that she is a big admirer of former bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, praising her aggression and her role in pioneering women’s participation in the promotion. However, Rousey isn’t Tarin’s ultimate hero—that distinction, she says, belongs to her mother.

When asked what motivates her to keep fighting beyond financial incentives, Tarin once again pointed to her family—especially her mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My family, my mother and my brother, always motivate me,” she said.

Outside the UFC, Tarin describes herself as a devoted pet lover.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have pets that are my whole life, two little dogs that I love, a great dane and a weimaraner,” Tarin said. “They are what makes me happiest; spending time with them is wonderful. I love to sing and dance to all kinds of music and I love being with family and friends.”

When asked what she wants fans to understand about her journey, Tarin delivered a heartfelt response.

“This is my dream and I would like to create gyms to help children get off the streets,” Tarin added. “My mother is my greatest strength and she has fought for me to be where I am.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That being said, there are still so many things fans will gradually learn about Regina Tarin as she continues her journey in the UFC. For now, though, what are your impressions of the 21-year-old prospect?