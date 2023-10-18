The Russian province of Dagestan has a population of just over 3 million people. This is barely 0.003% of the eight billion people on earth. However, the region is a hotbed for producing some of the finest MMA talents. One such Dagestani, who joined the UFC and is making a name, is none other than Sharaputdin Magomedov.

The UFC lightweight division alone has seen two Dagestani champions in the last decade. Of course, we are talking about Khabib Nurmagomedov, and his protege, Islam Makhachev, comes to mind. Hence, fans might wonder if there’s even an ounce of connection between these two lightweight legends and Sharaputdin Magomedov. Ahead of ‘Shara Bullet’s UFC Fight Night 250 clash against Michael ‘Venom’ Page in Saudi Arabia, let’s explore his relationship with ‘The Eagle’.

Are Sharaputdin Magomedov and Khabib Nurmagomedov related?

While the two share certain similarities (including part of their last names), Sharaputdin Magomedov is not related to Khabib Nurmagomedov. The two, however, do hail from the Dagestani Republic in Russia and speak the same native tongue. But Shara is not just another Dagestani wrestler, because another difference between the two is that Shara is primarily a striker and does not rely much on his grappling skills. However, both Nurmagomedov and ‘Shara Bullet’ boast an undefeated record in their professional MMA career.

When he was asked if he wanted to wrestle with ‘The Eagle’, he claimed that Nurmagomedov’s skills were far superior. He said in an Instagram video, “Back then, I indeed wanted it, but not anymore. When I look at Khabib, he looks big. I wanted to wrestle him when he was around the same weight as me. I believe now he’s heavier than me and physically I wanted to feel that strength that he had when he was still competing. But now I understand that he is really a bear, and he can just break me.”

Regardless, Sharaputdin Magomedov, with his elite striking pedigree and exciting fighting style, may very well turn out to be another Dagestani superstar, and his next UFC fight is the perfect place for him to announce his statement in style. The undefeated phenom has greatly impressed the fight fans, and that’s no joke. But now, let us take a deep dive and get to know Magomedov a bit closely.

In his second fight in the MMA promotion, ‘Pirate’ faced Trocoli. Needless to say, he rose victorious over the Brazilian fighter via TKO with knee and punches. Then he knocked out Armen Petrosyan at UFC 308 with a first-of-its-kind double-spinning back fist. Now, he is all set to face Michael ‘Venom’ Page at UFC Saudi Arabia, as his fifth fight under the banner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Where is Sharaputdin Magomedov from? Origins and his early life

Sharaputdin Magomedov is an undefeated mixed martial artist signed by the UFC in 2023. The middleweight was born on May 16, 1994. The 30-year-old hails from Makhachkala, the city Nurmagomedov and Makhachev fight out of. While his ethnicity is unknown, he is a Sunni Muslim. The Dagestani stands at an impressive 6-foot-2-inches tall and is affiliated with the GOR MMA gym.

He started his professional MMA career at the Chinese MMA promotion Chin Woo Men. He has fought in various other promotions, such as The King Fighting Championship, Glory of Heroes, Nasho Delo, ANC Fight Nights, and Arena Global. The emphatic victory in his last fight once again proved how lethal a striker he really is.

What do you think about Sharaputdin Magomedov? Will he be able to forge the same kind of career that Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev have in the UFC? Let us know in the comment section below.