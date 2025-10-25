Is Steve Harvey in Abu Dhabi at UFC 321: Aspinall vs. Gane?

Over the years, Dana White has invited several silver screen celebrities to boost the overall grandeur of UFC events. Some well-known personalities, like comedian Theo Von and internet stars such as the Nelk Brothers, have become regulars at UFC cards. However, Steve Harvey is one of those stars who appear occasionally. But at UFC 321, fans were quick to spot the Hollywood icon in attendance.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi has been delivering non-stop action as the main card continues in full swing. While fans have been enjoying some thrilling fights, the star-studded audience has also been catching plenty of attention. The Etihad Arena was glowing with Hollywood presence, and Steve Harvey was one of them.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Was Steve Harvey at UFC 321?

Yes! Hollywood Walk of Fame star Steve Harvey was indeed present at UFC 321 inside Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, to watch the amazing headliner of Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane and the other fights as well. His presence was also noted by popular social media personality Jed I. Goodman, who posted on X, “Steve Harvey in the house. #UFC321.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, some UFC fans might think this was Steve Harvey’s first time attending a major UFC event, but the famous American TV host and actor has shown up at a few before. Most notably, Harvey attended UFC 280, where he stole the spotlight from other stars with his all-white outfit and stylish shoes.

This time, though, he switched things up, rocking an all-black outfit paired with white sunglasses as he watched the fights from the crowd.

Now that we know the prominent celebrity was indeed at UFC 321, let’s take a look at the other famous faces who showed up to witness the thrilling action at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Who are the other celebrities present at the Etihad Arena

Alongside Steve Harvey representing Hollywood, some soccer royalty also made an appearance tonight. The world-famous English footballer Wayne Rooney was spotted in the crowd, cheering on his countryman Tom Aspinall. Also, British professional boxer Chris Eubank was in attendance, while the internet’s favorite MMA personality, Hasbulla, made his grand entrance and joined the celebrity section.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Adding to the star power, former UFC heavyweight fighter Alistair Overeem was seen among the celebrity guests, showing support for the division as Aspinall and Gane geared up to put on a show. And the list continued as popular content creator Nina Drama also kept her streak of attending UFC events alive, watching the action unfold from the crowd.

So, alongside the roaring fans, the celebrities certainly played their part in making UFC 321 a truly spectacular night. With that said, as both fighters and stars lit up Abu Dhabi, what do you think about UFC 321? Could it be the event of the year so far? Let us know in the comments below.