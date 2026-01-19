Is UFC Fighter “D-Rod” in Jail? Addressing Viral Claims After Sean Strickland’s Question

The spotlight often burns brightest on MMA stars when their actions outside the cage draw attention. Over the years, the promotion has seen its share of hot-blooded fighters, making legal trouble an unfortunate but familiar storyline. Now, the focus has turned to No. 15-ranked welterweight Daniel Rodriguez, who has been absent from the Octagon since late July 2024. Recently, a startling development has surfaced, with reports alleging that ‘D-Rod’ is currently in prison.

Daniel Rodriguez was last seen inside the Octagon at UFC 318, where he earned a victory over Kevin Holland in Dustin Poirier’s hometown of New Orleans. Recently, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland reignited focus on the 39-year-old star’s situation when he took to X and asked, “Is D Rod alive….?”

From there, the discussion intensified after a user responded to Strickland’s post by claiming, “He’s in jail in mexico.” However, Strickland questioned the claim, pointing out that legal issues involving UFC fighters usually attract public attention. In Daniel Rodriguez’s case, the lack of verified details only raised further doubt.

“Yeah, man, is he though? Like no info? No lawyers? No courts… Usually in high pro cases this would be followed. Its just strange.. I hope not. I like the guy,” Sean Strickland replied.

While there’s no solid proof that Daniel Rodriguez is behind bars, he hasn’t posted on Instagram since August 15, 2025. His last update was a lighthearted reel with Los Angeles–based actor and writer Arturo Vaca, who highlights his Mexican and Salvadoran heritage in his bio.

Even without confirmed evidence of incarceration, ‘D-Rod’s history includes legal trouble, which he openly admitted last summer. Specifically, he revealed that before securing his UFC contract, he had served time in prison before his DWCS in 2020.

“I think that was a moment I realized like ‘You know what? My life is not the same as it used to be. I’m so on-the-go, I cannot be in one place like that. Time is precious. I’m against the clock… I just made the decision there like, ‘Yo, this is it, bro.’ This is the last time I go to jail and I haven’t been since,” Daniel Rodriguez told Ariel Helwani.

Nevertheless, it seems Rodriguez hasn’t entirely lived up to his own words. Despite the circumstances, he reportedly maintained an undefeated record during his time in prison.

Daniel Rodriguez stays undefeated outside the UFC and even behind bars

Daniel Rodriguez grew up in Alhambra, California, a city known for its vibrant Asian-American community. Between the streets and time in jail, the Californian carved out his fighting journey. Fortunately, MMA eventually transformed his life, setting him on a path toward redemption. By his mid-twenties, around 2021, he began opening up about his hidden past and the battles he fought, both on the streets and behind bars.

“That’s how this all started, it all started in the streets,” Daniel Rodriguez said. “It all started in the hood. I’m a hood baby. I’m from LA… pushing at least 200 (street fights) if you count all the jail fights and s—t too. I’ve been through worse (than a UFC fight). There’s a referee in there, there’s somebody to stop it,” Daniel Rodriguez told TMZ Sports.

At the moment, Daniel Rodriguez is off the grid. Neither Dana White nor the UFC has dropped any updates, and nothing can be confirmed about his current location. We’ll keep you posted as soon as more info comes in. Stay tuned.