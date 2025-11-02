Is UFC Under an FBI Investigation? Breaking Down Fixing Allegations Against Isaac Dulgarian After Vegas Event

Is the UFC under FBI investigation? That’s what fans have been saying after all hell broke loose at this weekend’s Fight Night event. In the third bout of the main card, Yadier del Valle faced Isaac Dulgarian in a highly anticipated featherweight clash, where ‘The Cuban Problem’ secured a first-round submission victory. Great! However, suspicions of a possible fix started surfacing after fans noticed a huge influx of money coming in right before the finish, on del Valle, who entered the night as the underdog.

Social media went wild as various outlets started dropping different pieces of information. Soon, rumors that the UFC was under the FBI’s radar began circulating, leaving many fans worried about the seriousness of the situation. Still, with many details yet to unfold, the big question remains: Has the FBI really started investigating the UFC? Here’s all you need to know.

The FBI’s investigation into the UFC remains a rumor

Yes, currently, the FBI investigating the UFC is nothing but a rumor. It all started after fluctuations in the betting lines raised doubts that the Del Valle vs. Dulgarian fight might have been fixed. Many fans began calling for the FBI to look into the matter, and soon, an X account named Harry Mac, who is followed by reputed MMA pages like Home of Fight and Red Corner MMA, claimed that the Bureau had indeed started looking into it.

Harry posted on X from the handle @bbharrymac, writing, “VERY important tidbit here: the FBI notified the UFC of the abnormal action and line movement and gave them hours to pull the fight. They chose to continue, and from my perspective are now complicit in fixing a fight.” That statement caught massive attention from social media users. However, even though Harry claimed the FBI had begun investigating, he didn’t provide any proof, and that fact was quickly spotted by Chael Sonnen.

‘The Bad Guy’ responded to Harry’s post, writing, “Hairy W—k. You list no evidence and have no idea who knew what, or when. The UFC has obligations & contracts w/fighters to put on fights. Your time-frame for presenting evidence to UFC disproves your theory. Let the Pros handle it, Hairy.”

Since ‘The American Gangster’ is close to Dana White and the UFC, he would likely know if anything serious was going on. So, it’s safe to say the entire situation might just be a rumor unless something official comes out. But before jumping to conclusions, let’s look at the link that led up to this whole controversy.

Isaac Dulgarian’s link to James Krause explained

Back in 2022, James Krause was banned from the UFC after Darrick Minner lost to Shayilan Nuerdanbieke at UFC Vegas 64. The reason? Similar betting line fluctuations—just like the ones seen at UFC Vegas 110—emerged during that bout as well. As a result, Krause was kicked out of his MMA gym, where Isaac Dulgarian had also been training under him. After Krause’s departure, Dulgarian moved his training to Factory X in just 12 hours, 4 weeks out of his UFC debut, something he reportedly wasn’t too happy about.

In an interview with LowKick MMA from a year ago, Dulgarian said, “It was lame bro, cause I had my UFC debut originally scheduled with Dan Argueta, and I show up at the gym one day and they tell me I can’t train there. So I literally had to come out here in factory X within 12 hours. I was 4 weeks out from my UFC debut. And you tell me I can’t train at my gym. This is my home, you know.

He added, “So, that was the biggest thing about that. I was like, until he has been convicted of anything, I don’t really know all the details of what went down. All I know is, I’m not supposed to be there. Unless he has been convicted or anything, I don’t see why I can’t be there.”

He then went on to explain that he actually wanted to keep training with Krause, believing he should’ve stayed under his original coach since Krause hadn’t been convicted at that time. Dulgarian said he didn’t really see any reason why he couldn’t remain there. Now that we know about his connection with Krause, let’s take a look at what happened to the fans who placed their bets on Dulgarian.

Sports betting sites are refunding wagers from Isaac’s UFC Fight Night bout

After suspicions arose about the fight being fixed, Caesars Sportsbook Support on X claimed that bettors who had wagered on the bout were actually refunded within 24 hours.

Caesars Sportsbook Support posted on X, “Mobile customers with losing bets on the Dulgarian UFC fight will receive a cash credit within 24 hours (singles), or within 24 hours of the last leg being determined (Parlay/SGP/Super Parlay) should that bet have won without that leg included.”

Following them, another major sportsbook, William Hill US, also followed suit—announcing the same 24-hour refunds for their mobile customers. They added an appeal to ticket holders on X, saying, “Retail customers should hold their tickets for now.” Several others like DraftKings are looking into the issue, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.

Now, as many details remain to be uncovered, the question is—how far will these fight-fixing allegations go? And could the FBI eventually get involved? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.