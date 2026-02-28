Ailin Perez Relationship Status: Is UFC Star Married and How Many Kids Does She Have?

Ailin Perez is riding a streak of five straight wins and holds the No. 7 ranking in the UFC women’s bantamweight division. Now, on February 28 at UFC Fight Night 268, Perez steps in against Macy Chiasson with real title implications on the horizon.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At 31, Pérez isn’t just building momentum inside the Octagon; she’s doing it while handling the duties of being a mother and navigating life largely on her own terms. Fans see the confident walkouts, the twerking celebrations, and dominant grappling exchanges. But what about her personal life? Is she married? Who is she dating? And how many kids does she have? Let’s dive in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Ailin Perez dating?

Short answer? As of now, there is no confirmed public information suggesting that Ailin Perez is married or currently in a publicly known relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a 2022 interview with Infobae, Perez opened up about a pivotal period in her life. She revealed that just before her professional MMA debut in 2018, she and her then-partner decided to start a family. However, that relationship did not last.

“When I was pregnant, I separated from my partner and was alone.” Perez said, “I moved far from Buenos Aires, his father left, and I had to stay with my son alone. I had to go out to work while taking care of him and training him; it was a very hard life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AilinPerez (@ailinperezufc) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

She worked as a fitness instructor before fully establishing herself in MMA, trained multiple times a day, and kept chasing the UFC dream she’d set for herself as a teenager. Since then, the Argentinian has kept her private life largely out of the spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Does Ailin Perez have any children?

Yes. Ailin Perez has one son, Ades. He was born around the time she transitioned into professional MMA in 2018. In many ways, his birth and her career began simultaneously. That timing made everything more intense.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Luckily, Ades’s grandmother was there every step of the way and never made me feel alone.” Perez said in the Infobae interview, “She takes great care of him and has been doing a fantastic job since he was born.”

That support system allowed Ailin Perez to keep training. And her training schedule is no joke. In a UFC.com Q&A, she detailed that she trains “two or three times a day with different gyms/trainers for different disciplines,” Monday through Saturday. Maintaining that kind of routine while raising a child demands structure and sacrifice.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s why, as she prepares to face Macy Chiasson in Mexico City, she’s not just fighting for rankings. She’s fighting as a mother who built her career from the ground up, often without a partner beside her.