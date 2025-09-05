Who is Caio Borralho’s Wife? Everything About the UFC Fighter’s Love Life

The Octagon isn’t the only place where Caio Borralho finds strength. Behind the Brazilian middleweight’s rise in the UFC stands a woman who has been by his side long before the bright lights and sold-out arenas. Fans know him as ‘The Natural’, but away from fight week, he’s also a husband and a father.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, as Borralho prepares for his biggest test yet, a UFC Paris main event against Nassourdine Imavov, with title shot implications, the spotlight has shifted. This time, it’s not just about the fight. It’s about the people who shape the man behind the gloves. So, who is Caio Borralho’s wife, and what do we know about his family life?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who is Caio Borralho’s Wife? Meet Lais Mori

Caio Borralho has been officially off the market for quite some time now. He is currently married to his wife, Lais Mori, who is also Brazilian. It’s unclear when ‘The Natural’ decided to tie the knot with his girlfriend.

What we do know is that Borralho and Mori have been each other’s rocks for almost eight years, since 2017. By the looks of the images the UFC star shares on social media, they seem to be a very happy couple.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laís Mori (@lais.mori) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

As for Lais Mori’s education and profession, there is very little available in the public domain. However, she has built a strong social media presence, all thanks to her association with ‘The Natural’ Caio Borralho. Mori’s Instagram account is slowly gaining steam, and currently, she has over two thousand followers.

AD

Their story reflects not just love but resilience, a theme that mirrors Caio Borralho’s fighting career. Now, let’s shift our focus over to how many kids they have.

How many children do Caio Borralho and Lais Mori have?

Borralho and Mori share one son together. Though the fighter doesn’t often reveal too many details publicly, his social media tells its own story. Pictures of his son surface often, usually alongside moments of celebration or quiet family time.

Back at UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro, Borralho revealed just how meaningful fatherhood had become. Speaking before his fight against Paul Craig, he shared, “I’m here with my granddad, my dad, my mom is coming, my wife is coming. My son is coming to see me fight for first time. We’re just going to celebrate and we’re not going to celebrate the win, we’re going to celebrate life because life has been good for me.”

Those words summed up a man who values more than victory. For Caio Borralho, being a father isn’t just a role; it’s a source of strength he carries into the cage. But this strength doesn’t come from his wife and son alone.

Caio Borralho’s Family Life and Support System

Borralho was born on January 16, 1993, in São Luís, Maranhão. His upbringing was shaped by both hardship and inspiration. His grandfather, a math teacher, played a key role, sparking Borralho’s early interest in teaching. At just 15, he was already tutoring math and chemistry to others, proving that discipline and dedication ran in his blood.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Some reports identify Caio Borralho’s parents as Desdemona Karla Mesquita and George Luis Luis. The two eventually went their separate ways, though the reasons behind their separation have not been made public. Over time, ‘The Natural’ built a support system that now stretches across generations, grandparents, parents, his wife Lais, and their son.

As such, at UFC Paris, when Caio Borralho walks into the arena, it won’t just be about a clash with Nassourdine Imavov. It will be about everything and everyone that brought him there!