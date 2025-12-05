Is UFC’s Karine Silva Married? Relationship Status, Boyfriend and Private Life

The #9-ranked UFC women’s flyweight Karine ‘Killer’ Silva has an apt moniker to her name. The 30-year-old is one of the most impressive prospects in the UFC’s women’s 125-pound division. Of her nineteen wins in her pro-MMA career, all have come via stoppages, including 8 knockouts and 9 submissions. After suffering two consecutive losses a few years ago, the Brazilian has been making waves and has won eight of her previous fights, with six of them being impressive first-round finishes, demonstrating her promise and potential.

‘Killer’ is currently preparing for another pivotal moment in her career, a high-stakes fight against Maycee Barber at UFC 323. The bout gives her a great chance to move up the flyweight rankings and build on the momentum she gained following UFC 319. Ahead of her big fight against Maycee Barber at UFC 323, we take a look at her background and relationship status.

Is Karine Silva married or dating? What the UFC fighter has shared

Karine Silva’s family was totally against her becoming a martial artist. Faced with this animosity from her kin, her combat sports journey began with a leap of faith, which could have gone wrong. The Contender Series alum had little money. Her family, too, was without any means, which is why the fighter was forced to start working as a security guard in the city of Mato Grosso do Sul while she was still a young teen.

Her life changed irreversibly when she started training in martial arts. She fell in love with combat sports and took to it as a fish to water. And then, despite her family being totally against it, Silva used what little money she had and decided to live in a martial arts training facility just so she could dedicate herself full-time to it.

As part of the agreement with the owner of the facility, she agreed to serve as the cleaner and security of the gym in order to be allowed to live there. To make ends meet, she would work odd jobs, from security guard to masseuse and receptionist, and sell candy at stoplights. Aside from these early life insights, Karine Silva has kept her personal life quite private.

The UFC flyweight has not publicly stated if she is married, dating, or seeing anyone, and there is presently no confirmed boyfriend or partner. Given how private she has been about her dating life, it appears ‘Killer’ wants to focus on her career rather than discussing relationships in public.

More about Karine Silva’s background & early life

The Brazilian made her pro-MMA debut in 2013 at the age of 19 and has never looked back since. After a promising run in the Brazilian circuit (with a somewhat disastrous excursion in Russia), she finally got the call to fight on Dana White’s Contender Series in October 2021. After defeating Qihui Yan via a guillotine choke at the Apex, she found herself in the UFC octagon just eight months later, quickly notching up three impressive wins.

Her continuing rise has been influenced by her determination to face difficult fights and recover from setbacks, such as her loss at UFC 309. The rebound win at UFC 319 reminded fans why she is regarded as a dangerous finisher, and her upcoming bout with Maycee Barber could be the defining moment of her career.

If Karine Silva wins at UFC 323, she may finally break into the division’s elite tier, which is a remarkable accomplishment considering the hardships that marked the beginning of her journey.