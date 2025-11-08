Is Uros Medic Serbian? All About UFC Star’s Nationality, Ethnicity, and Religion

When Uros ‘The Doctor’ Medic makes his walk to the Octagon, one flag always follows him, the red, blue, and white of Serbia. But who exactly is the man behind that flag? Fans know him for his sharp striking and cool composure, but few know the story of where he comes from. The 32-year-old has dominated the UFC’s welterweight division, earning the moniker, ‘the Dangerous Finisher’ with an 11-3 win-loss record.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With The Doctor getting ready for his fight against Muslim Salikhov at UFC Vegas 111, people are curious to know more about who Uros Medic truly is. What’s his heritage, and what values shape the fighter nicknamed ‘The Doctor’? Without further ado, let’s dive in!

ADVERTISEMENT

Understanding Uros Medic’s Serbian Roots and Nationality

Medic was born on April 25, 1993, in the second-largest city in Serbia, Novi Sad. Known for his composed demeanor and violent precision, he embodies a mix of Serbian toughness and quiet discipline. Nicknamed ‘The Doctor’, a nod to his methodical striking, Medic represents Serbia every time he steps into the Octagon.

He was raised in Budisava, a small suburb just outside Novi Sad, where combat sports are part of the culture. He began training in Judo when he was just 4 years old. Later, he began kickboxing at Club Novi Sad under the watchful eye of the head coach, Srdjan Nadrljansk. Those early lessons formed the base of his fighting identity, one that values timing, patience, and technique. Although religion remains a private matter for him, his discipline speaks louder than any declaration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC on Arena Fight TV (@ufc_arenatv) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2015, the fighter left Serbia for North America through a work and travel program. Upon arrival, he decided to stay in Alaska and began his UFC career there as well. Working as a coach at Anchorage BJJ, he spent years balancing odd jobs, from mowing lawns and serving tables to selling cars, while chasing a dream that once seemed too far away. As he confessed in his UFC.com Q&A, “I worked from making $2 or (200 Dinars) a day in a Betting office in Serbia, to serving in restaurants, mowing lawns in the United States, construction, and selling cars at a dealership, and full-time training, no matter what job I had.”

That kind of perseverance doesn’t just define Uros Medic, it defines where he’s from and how far he has come from his early days, as we now dive deeper into his story that has led him to the bright lights of the Octagon!

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Uros Medic’s Early Career and MMA Journey

The Serbian fighter began his professional MMA career in 2016 in Alaska, where he made an immediate impact. He debuted at Alaska FC: Land of the Midnight Sun 3, earning a first-round TKO win. Then came a streak of five straight finishes featuring a string of triangle chokes, ground-and-pound, and relentless pressure. His record didn’t just look good on paper; it looked terrifying.

That caught the eye of Dana White’s Contender Series, where he faced Mikey Gonzalez in August 2020. ‘The Doctor’ once again demolished his opponent via TKO, earning a UFC contract on the spot. It was a dream realized, one he and his brother had spoken about since childhood, as he had shared in his Q&A, “This is a dream come true for me and my brother. We have been dreaming about this for many years. My friends and family that know me personally know that this was coming, and some of them have proof of me talking about being up there in the best promotion in the world. I have predicted the future for myself on several occasions; this is one of those occasions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His UFC debut came at UFC 259, where he blitzed Aalon Cruz with a first-round knockout, earning a Performance of the Night bonus. Suddenly, the Serbian from Alaska had arrived. But the climb wasn’t smooth. A few losses and an early knockout in 2025 tested his resolve as he’s currently 5-3 in the promotion. By the time he flattened Gilbert Urbina in August 2025, the message was clear: Uros Medic wasn’t done. He was just recalibrating.

Now, as he prepares for his UFC Vegas 111 clash against ‘The King of Kung Fu’, he has already laid out his goals as he stated, “After I beat him, one more (win), I should be right at the door, if not already in the top 15 conversation. So, yeah, that’s basically what I’m aiming for.” Do you think the Serbian can defeat Salikhov?