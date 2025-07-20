Islam Dulatov Net Worth: How Rich Is the Versace Model, UFC Star’s Parents?

UFC 318 may be about Dustin Poirier and his last fight ever, but there are other fighters on the card making waves as well. Take, for example, Islam Dulatov, who’s been one of the focuses this fight week. He doesn’t seem like your typical UFC fighter because he is, in fact, more than just a fighter. This raises the question regarding his bank balance, which is what well discuss in this article.

Some fans may be wondering why we’re talking about Islam Dulatov, since he’s a relatively new fighter in Dana White‘s promotion. As mentioned above, fighting isn’t the only thing he does. It appears that the Russian star also has experience in the world of glamour. To be more exact, Dulatov is a model apart from being a fighter. Here’s what we know.

What is Islam Dulatov’s net worth after modeling for Versace?

The UFC already has a part-time model in the form of Carlos Ulberg, who’s a light heavyweight contender. There have been fighters in the past who’ve dipped their hands in modeling, especially former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, who was once the face of Ralph Lauren’s Polo Blue fragrance. The story is the same with Islam Dulatov, who worked for Versace.

“Working as a model lets me practice my favorite sport and live the life I want to,” Islam Dulatov once said during an interview, recalling his and his family’s decision to move to Germany almost 12 years ago. While it takes a lot of time for ordinary UFC fighters to accumulate a big net worth, Dulatov appears to be worth around $500,000 to $1 million at 26 years old, thanks to his time working as a model, besides competing in the UFC.

Meanwhile, Islam Dulatov made his UFC debut recently, and guess what? He announced his arrival in a grand manner. But how much did he make at UFC 318? Well, let’s find that out.

How much did Islam Dulatov earn at UFC 318

It’s no secret that nobody breaks the bank when it comes to their UFC debuts. And that might just be the case with Islam Dulatov, who competed in his first fight under the promotion’s banner. However, he won the fight emphatically, knocking out Adam Fugitt in the very first round. So, let’s take a look at his estimated payout for his UFC 318 fight.

As we all know, fighters who start out in the UFC earn $12,000 to show up to the event, and an additional $12,000 for winning a fight. There’s $24,000 already for Islam Dulatov. But given that the Russian star earned a knockout win, and that too, in the very first round of the fight, he’s likely to take home an additional $50,000 as a bonus for his exceptional performance inside the Octagon. But now, let’s go back to his roots. Given that he’s one of the fighters in focus, here’s what we know about his parents.

Islam Dulatov’s parents and background

Islam Dulatov was born into a family in Urus-Martan, located in Chechnya, back in 1998. He grew up in a pretty big family, along with six other brothers. When it comes to the details about his parents, information is scarce about them. However, growing up wasn’t easy because Dulatov grew up at a time when the Second Chechen War was taking place.

Almost ten years after his birth, Islam Dulatov and his family decided to relocate and chose Germany as the destination. Moreover, he and his brothers grew up in pretty difficult circumstances, having to take odd jobs like unloading trucks and other jobs of a similar nature. Well, the persistence paid off because not only is Dulatov a model, but he also made his case as a threat in the UFC welterweight division to watch out for.

Well, things turned out pretty well for Islam Dulatov even though he and his brothers had to endure hardships growing up. It remains to be seen how his UFC career pans out. What do you think of Islam Dulatov? Will he become a champion one day?