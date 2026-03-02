Islam Makhachev Accused of Delaying Title Fight After UFC Denied Kamaru Usman Matchup

“DDP (Dricus Du Plessis) was presented to me or other guys,” said welterweight legend Kamaru Usman. He revealed that UFC CEO Hunter Campbell offered him the former middleweight champion Du Plessis instead of the welterweight title shot against champion Islam Makhachev. Now that Usman is out of the picture, UFC has yet to announce Makhachev’s next fight, but a critic has already accused him of delaying his title defense.

Last November, Islam Makhachev dethroned former welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena to capture the welterweight title. Since then, he has stayed out of the Octagon and has yet to defend his belt, while the UFC, so far, has provided no update on his return. Amid this uncertainty, top-ranked welterweight Ian Garry, who is also waiting for his title shot, has now stepped in to call out Makhachev for his inactivity.

“I’m ready…,” wrote Ian Garry on Instagram. “He needs more time. Imagine being the number one pound-for-pound fighter on the planet and needing MORE time.”

Initially, UFC officials offered Makhachev a fight at UFC 324, the first event of the year in January. However, the champion felt it came too soon and instead decided to return after Ramadan.

“I think it will be after Ramadan for sure. April, May, June. If they want to wait and put it at the White House, then I’ll wait. If not, then I can fight earlier,” Makhachev said via Ushatayka.

As of now, Ramadan is ongoing and will finish in nearly 20 days.

After that, UFC officials could schedule Islam Makhachev’s next fight, and they will reveal the timeline and opponent soon. At the moment, the most suitable opponent for his first title defense is No. 2 contender Ian Garry, while No. 3 contender Michael Morales, along with lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, have also expressed interest in challenging him.

However, among them, Makhachev sees Morales as the most worthy challenge.

UFC Mexico heats up as Morales calls out champion Makhachev

This past weekend at UFC Mexico, the fighters were supposed to take center stage inside the cage. However, Michael Morales unexpectedly stole the spotlight. As the broadcasters’ cameras focused on him, Morales pulled out his phone and called out Islam Makhachev, holding up a photo of the famous “autism meme.”

Even though Morales ranks behind Ian Garry for a title shot against the Russian phenom, all eyes now naturally follow him. Many consider Morales’ knockout power a serious threat to Makhachev’s wrestling and grappling-heavy style, and Islam Makhachev himself even acknowledges it.

“I think Morales is way more dangerous as a puncher,” Makhachev said. “He puts people to sleep with damn near every shot he lands. If you stand there and take shots, every one of them is dangerous.”

At the same time, Islam Makhachev also dismissed any potential challenge from Ilia Topuria in the welterweight division, emphasizing Topuria’s “size.”

“It will be much easier for welterweights to fight Topuria. I don’t see any danger from Topuria if he comes up to 170,” Makhachev added.

Dana White & Co. are keeping Islam Makhachev's next opponent under wraps, whether it's Topuria, Ian Garry, or Michael Morales.