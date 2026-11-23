Islam Makhachev isn’t backing down. After Umar and Usman Nurmagomedov found themselves at the center of a wild Abu Dhabi confrontation with Merab Dvalishvili, one that reportedly landed the Dagestani fighters in custody and left them facing months behind bars, Makhachev has made it clear whose side he’s on. And according to the UFC welterweight champion, ‘The Machine’ brought the whole thing on himself.

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The UFC welterweight insists the incident was blown massively out of proportion, claiming Dvalishvili crossed a line by allegedly insulting the mother of a Dagestani fighter who had passed away. For Islam Makhachev, that wasn’t trash talk. That was a line you simply don’t cross.

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“It got blown way out of proportion. In Dagestan, we have fights every day. In Georgia, Merab acted disgracefully,” he said in a recent interview in his native Russian. “He insulted a guy’s mother. As far as I know, the guy lost his mom. To me, that’s sacred.

“I don’t think our guys did anything wrong. You have to answer for your words. If you cross the line, you should expect it. When your honor is insulted, it doesn’t matter if it’s 1-on-1 or 2-on-1.”

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Zuma January 17, 2025, Los Angeles, Ca, Los Angeles, Ca, United States: Islam Makhachev at the ceremonial weigh-ins at Intercontinental Downtown Los Angeles for UFC311 Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 : Official Weigh-ins on January 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA, United States. /PxImages Los Angeles, Ca United States – ZUMAp175 20250117_zsa_p175_141 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

The confrontation between Umar and Usman Nurmagomedov, Merab Dvalishvili, and Saba Lazishvili quickly escalated far beyond a typical backstage altercation. What began as a heated clash eventually turned into a serious legal matter for the Dagestani fighters.

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Umar, Usman, and the others involved were initially sentenced to six months in prison, fined AED 300,000 each, and ordered to leave the UAE after serving their sentences. For fighters at the highest level of MMA, the consequences surely were serious.

However, the situation changed when ‘The Machine’ and Lazishvili decided not to press charges and called for those involved to be released. Khabib Nurmagomedov also stepped in and reportedly spoke with UAE officials in an effort to secure their release.

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Islam Makhachev’s support for the brothers is hardly surprising given his close relationship with the Nurmagomedov family. He was one of the standout pupils at Abulmanap Nurmagomedov’s gym and has maintained a close bond with both ‘The Eagle’ and Usman throughout his career.

The UFC welterweight champion has also previously defended Usman on social media while discussing an earlier confrontation involving Merab Dvalishvili in Georgia. Makhachev claimed that ‘The Machine’ had slapped Dagestani wrestler Akhmed Gadzhimagomedov and insulted his mother during that incident.

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According to Makhachev, Gadzhimagomedov had approached the former bantamweight champion without hostile intentions, making the alleged confrontation even more difficult for him to understand. He also questioned why the incident had received comparatively little attention.

“Why were you silent when Merab hit a Dagestani wrestler for nothing?” Makhachev asked at the time.

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Those earlier comments prove Islam Makhachev’s defense of Umar and Usman is anything but a new stance. He has repeatedly brought up the Georgia incident when explaining why he believes the Abu Dhabi confrontation escalated in the first place.

However, the fact that the fighters were eventually released has done little to end the disagreement surrounding the incident.

Aljamain Sterling believes the Dagestani camp received a slap on the wrist after the Merab Dvalishvili incident

Aljamain Sterling sees the situation very differently. The former UFC bantamweight champion believes the consequences ultimately amounted to little more than a slap on the wrist, particularly after Khabib Nurmagomedov reportedly stepped in to negotiate with UAE authorities.

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Sterling questioned how the fighters were able to avoid the harsher punishment they initially faced, suggesting that Khabib’s influence played a major role in securing their release.

“You do something like that in the States… I’ve seen people shot for less, you know?” Sterling said in a recent interview with Aaron Bronsteter. “So it’s like it’s a crazy mentality to think that you could just do that. And they tend to get away with it.

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“By the looks of it, all due respect to Khabib, he pulled a lot of strings to the point where he even flew in to show up to negotiate and get the guys out.”

‘AlJo’ did not stop there, as he also questioned just how much influence Khabib had over the outcome.

“Seems like he’s the one calling the shots over there, you know?” he continued. “These guys always just end up getting a slap on the wrist or nothing at all. In this case, it’s a slap on the wrist. It’s just not right.”

The Abu Dhabi controversy is also not the first time tensions involving the Dagestani camp have spilled outside the cage. The infamous Khabib Nurmagomedov and Team Conor McGregor brawl at UFC 229 in 2018 ended with fines and suspensions, while a more recent cageside confrontation involving Dillon Danis and members of Makhachev’s team at UFC 322 passed without any official punishment for the Dagestani camp.

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Aljamain Sterling has also offered his own account of what allegedly happened in Abu Dhabi, including details that were not captured on camera. He claimed that Merab Dvalishvili’s teammate Saba Lazishvili was pinned down during the confrontation and stomped in the head, adding another serious allegation to an incident that was already generating plenty of controversy.

With Islam Makhachev defending Umar and Usman and ‘Funk Master’ arguing that they should have faced far harsher consequences, the two sides clearly aren’t seeing the incident the same way. One side believes ‘The Machine’ crossed a line first. The other believes the response went far beyond what was justified. And with the Abu Dhabi fallout still hanging over the two camps, this feud appears far from settled.