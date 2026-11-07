Islam Makhachev Admits His Imminent UFC Retirement Could Come Down to One Person

Islam Makhachev is steadily approaching the end of his illustrious MMA career. Indeed, the 35-year-old is currently at the height of his UFC run, having captured two belts in the lightweight and welterweight divisions. In August, the Dagestani also defended the 170 lbs belt against Ian Garry in Philadelphia and broke Anderson Silva’s record of most consecutive wins. But despite that success, Makhachev is contemplating laying down his gloves, and that decision could come down to one important person in his life.

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In an interview with Red Corner MMA, Makhachev revealed that his mother had asked him to retire and assured that he is close to honoring her wishes.

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“My mother has always been against me fighting,” Makhachev said. “I have always listened to my mother, and so soon I will obey her word.”

Makhachev’s words suggest that he has already begun discussing his imminent retirement from the UFC with his mother. The Dagestani didn’t share any details about when his retirement would take place or against whom.

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Despite Makhachev promising his mother that the moment will arrive soon, his follow-up exchange with a reporter implied that it is not immediate.

Imago January 18, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: ISLAM MAKHACHEV 27-1-0 of Makhachkala, Russia defeats RENATO MOICANO 20-6-1 of Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil by submission DÃ Arce choke at 4:05 of round 1 during UFC 311 at the Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California Inglewood USA – ZUMAo117 20250118_zsp_o117_030 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

A reporter asked Makhachev whether there is any number of fights he is thinking about before finally calling it a career. The 35-year-old kept the answer rather ambiguous.

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“There’s no number,” Makhachev said. “I am just reaching the finish line. There aren’t many things that could give me motivation in this sport. I’m at the finish line. I just want to fight the contenders, but I don’t see any new names.”

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At first glance, Makhachev’s comments on his retirement could sound like an imminent decision. However, he recently clarified his stance on retirement in a post on X, saying his next fight will be “one of the last” fights of his career.

His social media post confirmed that he is willing to participate in at least a couple of fights before he rides off into the sunset, and the winner of Carlos Prates vs. Michael Morales will be one of them.

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Makhachev’s promise to his mother is not something new. In 2023, the Russian legend revealed to UFC Russia that his mother wanted him to retire after he defeated Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284, thinking he had done enough.

However, Makhachev ended up fighting, and now, he finally feels the time is right to honor her wish.

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Interestingly, Makhachev’s mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, also retired after ‘The Eagle’s’ mother urged him to following the death of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

After defeating Justin Gaethje via second-round submission at UFC 254 in October 2020, Khabib walked away from the sport, making it clear at the post-fight presser that his mother forbade him to fight following his father’s death. It seems Makhachev is going down that exact path.

But before the reigning welterweight champion makes that ultimate decision, one of his rivals has set a deadline for his retirement.

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Carlos Prates sets Islam Makhachev’s retirement deadline

Islam Makhachev may be reluctant to announce when he will make the last walk of his career, but Carlos Prates might have solved that dilemma for him.

Following the Dagestani’s abrupt pullout from UFC 336 in January 2027, Prates is set to fight Michael Morales for the interim belt in the co-main event. The winner of this fight will be guaranteed a shot against Makhachev, and the Brazilian firmly believes he will be the one to face the 170 lbs champ next.

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Prates expects his victory over the Ecuadorian and targets Islam Makhachev after Ramadan, specifically the month of June, which he wants to be the Russian’s retirement month.

“He should vacate his belt,” Prates told Squawka. “Not now, it’s okay, we’re going to fight for the interim belt. But after that, after Ramadan, we’re planning to fight in June or something like that, and if he says, Oh, I’m not ready, come on, stop, time to retire. Is June the deadline? Yeah.”

Carlos Prates chose a realistic timeline to fight Makhachev. The month of June would be ideal for the Dagestani, as he would be fresh out of Ramadan. Plus, ‘The Nightmare’ would be fully recovered from the fight against Morales, of course if he manages to win in January.

But despite Prates setting Makhachev’s retirement timeline, that ultimate decision would rest in Makhachev’s hands. However, this is not the first time Prates has claimed he would retire Makhachev. Right after the UFC 336 co-main event became official, Prates took to social media and vowed to “retire” Makhachev.

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Now, only time will reveal whether Islam Makhachev will end his glorious run in the UFC on a high note.