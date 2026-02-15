Islam Makhachev Again Calls for UFC Fight That Khabib Doesn’t Want Him to Accept

With the historic UFC White House event on the horizon, who wouldn’t be part of it? While Khabib Nurmagomedov seemingly doesn’t want Islam Makhachev fighting in it, the latter shares a different opinion.

Nurmagomedov has been one of the strong pillars in Makhachev’s success and has particularly been selective about the UFC welterweight champion’s fights. When it comes to the UFC White House event, ‘The Eagle’ has his reasons to hesitate about Makhachev’s participation. His primary concerns revolve around the potential for high-level distractions and a lack of logistical clarity surrounding the first-of-its-kind event. But Makhachev is adamant about fighting there as he reiterates his stance.

Islam Makhachev doubles down on UFC White House wish

“Now I start to enjoy my training camp, my cutting weight, fighting week, you know? No problem, if somebody wants, I tell them, I will be ready soon,” said Islam Makhachev during an interview with Arena Fight TV. “Of course, I want to be at the White House, because maybe it is one and only, making the fighting at White House. I want to be in history.

Now, I already make good money which is enough for my family. Now I have everything, before it’s not coming in my dream, you know? Now just ready. Still train every day, still hungry, still fighting, still want to be champion.”

Now, this is the second time Makhachev called for a fight at the UFC White House event. He first shared his thoughts on a possible appearance on that card, considering a fight against Ilia Topuria. Although the Dagestani has now moved to welterweight, he would have been ready to cut down again to face Topuria at the historic event.

But then again, comes in a big factor of his mentor and close friend Khabib Nurmagomedov. Historically, ‘The Eagle’ has always been meticulous about the pre-fight preparations of himself and his teammates, and that attribute remains the same to this date.

However, amid that, the potential matchups for the UFC White House are yet to be revealed. But realistically, what options does Makhachev have, apart from a fight against Topuria at the historic event?

Ali Abdelaziz chimes in on Makhachev’s next fight

Ali Abdelaziz is one of the top managers in the MMA world. Fighters like Islam Makhachev and Justin Gaethje are all under him. As a manager, he also regularly shares updates on his fighters’ next potential matchups.

“Just to be clear, @Justin_Gaethje is fighting next for the undisputed lightweight title,” wrote Abdelaziz on X. “And if Topuria doesn’t want, then Justin will fight for the undisputed title against whoever is next.

If Islam wants to give Topuria this a**-whooping, then he will be the one who will choose where and when, but Islam’s next fight will definitely be against a real welterweight.”

On that note, what are the options available for Makhachev in the welterweight division? Michael Morales, Kamaru Usman, and Ian Machado Garry could surely be great matchups.

Then again, the ultimate decision remains in the hands of the UFC. But, for Makhachev, he would surely look to cement his reign in the 170-pound division as well!