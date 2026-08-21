Islam Makhachev Among Twelve Fighters Receive Medical Suspensions After UFC 330

Last Saturday, a night of violence and action unfolded at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia as the UFC returned to the City of Brotherly Love with a stacked card across multiple weight classes, and eight of those bouts ended in brutal finishes. The grueling night of action has ultimately left 12 fighters with medical suspensions, including Islam Makhachev.

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On Thursday, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Commission (PSAC) disclosed the suspension list for UFC 330 fighters. According to the list, Makhachev received a 30-day suspension after doctors diagnosed him with a rib contusion. A rib contusion is essentially a bruise caused by an impact to the ribs and surrounding soft tissue, which can result in significant pain and discomfort. Typically, it takes around two to three weeks to recover, so Makhachev will have to take some well-needed mandatory rest. But it’s also understandable why the welterweight champion was handed the suspension by PSAC.

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Though the UFC 330 main event was more tactical than a violent, all-out brawl, there were moments when both fighters inflicted significant damage on each other. Makhachev landed a swift head kick that knocked Garry down in the second round, a pivotal moment in the fight. However, the Irishman also picked him apart with well-timed body kicks in the later rounds as well as punches to the ribs, especially during clinches.

After five rounds, the 34-year-old had to rely on his grappling to retain his belt and break Anderson Silva’s record for the longest winning streak in UFC history. However, those 16 body shots from Ian Machado Garry came with a mandatory medical layoff because of the rib injury.

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But this isn’t the first time Islam Makhachev has received a medical suspension following a highly competitive fight.

Imago January 18, 2025, Inglewood, California, USA: ISLAM MAKHACHEV 27-1-0 of Makhachkala, Russia defeats RENATO MOICANO 20-6-1 of Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil by submission DÃ Arce choke at 4:05 of round 1 during UFC 311 at the Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California Inglewood USA – ZUMAo117 20250118_zsp_o117_045 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Two years ago, Makhachev received a 30-day medical suspension after his grueling five-round war against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 in Newark, New Jersey. Even before that, the two-division champion received a 14-day medical suspension following another highly competitive bout against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284.

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The following are the 11 other fighters who received medical suspensions following UFC 330:

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Kaue Fernandes was suspended for 60 days. Dustin Stoltzfus received a 30-day suspension due to a cut near his left eye. Mansur Abdul-Malik was suspended for 30 days. Edson Barboza, who retired at UFC 330, received a 60-day suspension. Chidi Njokuani was suspended for 30 days due to a cut near his left eye. Eduardo Chapolin faces an indefinite suspension until an orthopedist clears his injured right elbow. Eric McConico was suspended for 30 days. Tresean Gore faces an indefinite suspension after losing teeth during UFC 330. Vicente Luque was suspended for 30 days. Rafael Tobias received an 180-day suspension until multiple injuries are cleared by a physician. Ramiz Brahimaj faces an indefinite suspension, with a minimum suspension period of 30 days.

As the list shows, several fighters received lengthy medical suspensions following UFC 330. However, a few notable names managed to avoid a mandatory layoff.

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UFC 330 fighters who escaped medical suspensions

One of the most surprising names missing from the PSAC’s medical suspension list has to be Ian Garry. The former welterweight title challenger didn’t receive any severe punishment in the UFC 330 main event, despite Makhachev catching him with a hard head kick that almost convinced everyone a finish was coming in the second round. However, the Irishman survived and made it to the championship rounds.

Many thought Garry would have to stay away from the cage for concussion checks after being rocked. Still, it seems he’s fine to return to training as early as this week. Unsurprisingly, the fighters involved in the UFC 330 co-main event also avoided medical suspensions.

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Mackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson turned out to be mostly one-way traffic, with the reigning champion largely controlling the fight until the fourth round. Still, the challenger mounted a comeback in the final round, but it was all too late. There weren’t many major finishing sequences in the fight either, aside from Joe Rogan wrongly calling Dern’s submission attempt, which made the fans furious. As a result, both co-main event fighters received zero medical suspensions.

Below are the other fighters who avoided medical suspensions from the PSAC following the Xfinity Mobile Arena event:

Jalin Turner Esteban Ribovics Joel Alvarez Charles Johnson Donte Johnson Lucas Fernando Neil Magny Jermiah Wells Myktybek Orolbai

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With an exhilarating night of action at UFC 330, medical suspensions were nothing but an inevitable part of the event, as is the case with most combat events. Hopefully, the fighters who received suspensions will recover quickly and come back stronger.