Islam Makhachev and Co. Taunt Ilia Topuria’s Iconic Post-Fight Gesture After UFC 322 Criticism

Islam Makhachev proved last Saturday night that his dominance at lightweight can seamlessly translate to the welterweight division. The Dagestani star steamrolled Jack Della Maddalena to join the exclusive club of UFC two-division champions. And speaking of dual champs, Ilia Topuria was watching the UFC 322 main event closely. ‘El Matador’ wasted no time firing shots at both fighters afterward.

He mocked Maddalena, writing, “Jack needs an entire camp dedicated just to wrestling. What a disappointment of a champion. You should go to Georgia to learn something.” He then shifted his aim toward Makhachev, who vacated the lightweight belt earlier this year, the same belt Topuria now holds. “Islam, you need something you can’t train: emotion. You’re the most boring thing in this game. Every day, I’m more certain I put you to sleep.” Now, it’s Islam’s turn.

Islam Makhachev destroys a rose to prove a point

Celebrating his win, Islam Makhachev and his team headed to a restaurant, where one of his teammates decided to film a special message for Ilia Topuria. The clip begins with the teammate holding up a red rose to the camera, saying, “[Ilia] Topuria, here is your rose.” Why a rose? Topuria often uses the flower as a symbol of respect; a ritual inspired by bullfighting, where a matador presents a rose to honor the bull after a fight.

After a dominant performance, Topuria leaves a rose at the center of the Octagon to pay respect to his opponent and their corner. With that context set, the team member continues, “See what Islam will do to it now. Understand, brother?” He then dangles the rose over Makhachev’s plate, urging, “Islam, show what you can do with this rose.” Makhachev calmly crushes the rose in his hand, sprinkling the petals onto his food like garnish.

Taunting Topuria even further, the teammate looks into the camera and asks, “Topuria, that’s what’s left of your rose. He destroyed it. Are you ready for a [fight]?” Despite the pointed jab, Topuria is unlikely to face Makhachev next. Reports indicate that the lightweight champion is expected to headline UFC’s first card of 2026 on Paramount+, with speculation that his opponent could be the winner of Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker later this month.

While the UFC has yet to announce anything officially, both Topuria and Makhachev have publicly agreed to fight in the past. Their eventual showdown may even land on the promotion’s historic White House card in June, though nothing is confirmed. The real question is: when the fight finally happens, which weight class will host it?

Javier Mendez claims Islam is not going back down for Ilia Topuria

Javier Mendez, Islam Makhachev’s coach, has made it clear that the Dagestani fighter has no intention of moving back down in weight just to face Ilia Topuria. After Topuria criticized Makhachev’s wrestling-heavy performance at UFC 322, the longtime AKA coach responded with confidence, defending both the strategy and his fighter’s position.

Mendez explained that the game plan against Jack Della Maddalena was crafted weeks in advance; built around pressure, early takedowns, and long control time. Addressing Topuria directly, Mendez acknowledged the lightweight champion’s talent and promotional flair but dismissed the idea of Makhachev cutting weight for the matchup.

“If the UFC offers him, no problem… But let’s face it, we’re going to meet him eventually,” he told Submission Radio, noting that the fight could happen at a different time or place if Topuria keeps winning. Still, Mendez added, he “seriously doubt[s] Islam will want to come down.”

At the end of the day, regardless of the weight class, the fight looks more and more real with each passing day. All that is left is for Ilia Topuria to win his next fight, and the two could meet on the biggest card of the promotion’s history. Who do you think will win? And what do you think about Makhachev crushing that rose? Some kind of foreshadowing? Only time will tell.