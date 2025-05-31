Islam Makhachev & Khabib Side With Qatar Billionaire as Millions Divided Over UEFA Champions League Final

Khabib Nurmagomedov might be one of the most successful and famous combat athletes of all time, but fans know he’s always had a soft spot for soccer. It was one of his childhood dreams to become a professional soccer player. He’s even called it the “king of sports.” ‘The Eagle’ is a well-known Cristiano Ronaldo fan, but interestingly, his teammate Islam Makhachev is also a big soccer enthusiast. While he was once a fan of Lionel Messi, he admires Ronaldo too. The current lightweight king revealed that his favorite team has been Barcelona.

The UFC’s undefeated legend’s love for soccer is immaculate—he’s been spotted at a bunch of big games over the years and also hung out with the man himself, Cristiano Ronaldo. While Real Madrid might still hold that favorite team spot in his heart, Khabib’s also shown a lot of love for PSG. He was there at the Champions League clash on March 11, 2025, when PSG took on Liverpool and pulled off a 1-0 win.

After the match, ‘The Eagle’ shared a bunch of photos, soaking up the stadium amenities and enjoying all the VIP perks that come with being the most renowned fighter. But what really stood out was a picture he took with Qatari billionaire Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of PSG. With a reported net worth of around $6.2 billion, the business mogul is deemed as one of the biggest power players in world soccer.

Now, as Paris Saint-Germain gets ready to face Inter Milan in the Champions Trophy final in Germany, Islam Makhachev took to his Instagram story and shared a photo of his teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov rocking a PSG jersey. The post was captioned, “Today with @PSG,” once again showing their support for the team.

via Imago January 27, 2022, MIAMI, FL, Miami, Florida, United States: MIAMI, FL- JANUARY 27: Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks with the press during the Eagle FC 44 – Spong vs Kharitonov event at FLX Cast Arena on January 27, 2022 in MIAMI, FL, United States. MIAMI, FL United States – ZUMAp175 20220127_zsa_p175_049 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Well, both UFC fighters are huge soccer fans, so the post might’ve just been a genuine show of support for the team. But whether there’s still some kind of collaboration brewing with the Qatari billionaire is, once again, up for speculation. One thing that seems pretty clear, though, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev might just have a new favorite team. That said, Khabib’s favorite player probably hasn’t changed. After all, ‘The Eagle’ once joked that if Ronaldo had been born in Dagestan, he would’ve taken a very different path.

Khabib thinks Cristiano Ronaldo could’ve been a UFC champ if he’d grown up in Dagestan

Cristiano Ronaldo’s athleticism is no secret to anyone, not even to those who don’t watch soccer. But some UFC fans have probably wondered at some point: what if one of the biggest stars on the planet crossed over into the world of martial arts? Well, Khabib thinks that if Ronaldo had been born in Dagestan, he would’ve ended up as a UFC champion.

‘The Eagle’ uploaded a picture of himself on Instagram, enjoying a soccer match, and captioned the post,“I’ve love football since childhood and have always dreamed of becoming a football player. But I was born in Dagestan, and there, you yourself know what is the priority. Who knows, maybe if Ronaldo was born in Dagestan, he would also become the UFC champion.

Judging by Cristiano Ronaldo’s insane work ethic and the level of discipline he brings to his everyday life just to stay at the top, it’s not hard to imagine him thriving in martial arts too. With the same dedication he shows for soccer, there’s a good chance he would’ve totally excelled in MMA. Give him just 2–3 years in Dagestan, and the Portuguese superstar might’ve been out there grappling on the mat instead of the pitch.

With that being said, if you’re a soccer fan, who are you backing in the upcoming UEFA Champions League final? Are you rolling with Khabib’s pick, PSG, or are you siding with Inter Milan? Drop your pick in the comments below!