Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC White House Dreams at Risk After “Russian” Rule Revealed

Under their new partnership with Paramount-CBS, the UFC is set to host its historic White House event. The card is touted to be a one-of-a-kind, and fans expect the promotion’s biggest stars, Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev, to feature prominently on the card. However, despite the promise, it appears that the dream may be further from reality after a former UFC champ revealed a massive detail about the event.

According to former bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili, the UFC brass told him he is indeed set to face Petr Yan in their highly anticipated trilogy. However, unfortunately, their bout will not happen on the White House card. The reason is simple. ‘The Machine’ revealed that the promotion is apparently hesitant about Russian fighters competing as part of the spectacle. And since ‘No Mercy’ is Russian, the fight may not even be considered for the card.

Merab Dvalishvili opens up about UFC rule affecting Russian fighters at White House card

“The only thing the UFC told me is that I’m next for the belt,” The Machine said during an interview with MMA Pro’s Pick. “They said there will be a trilogy between me and Yan, and they also told me our fight won’t happen at the White House event on Trump’s birthday in June. Because he’s Russian, that’s impossible.”

While the Georgian ex-champ revealed this important detail, the UFC has yet to officially address anything about Russian fighters being excluded from the White House card. In fact, last year Dana White showed openness to featuring the company’s global champions at the event.

The UFC CEO admitted that the promotion’s biggest spectacle is not going to be an “America vs everyone” theme. Moreover, White also said that the Dagestani two-division champion, especially Islam Makhachev, could fight on June 14 at US President Donald Trump’s birthday event. “We are talking GOAT talk, depending on what he does in his next couple of fights,” White said about Makhachev at the UFC 322 presser. “So, it’s a possibility.”

So, there are clearly some conflicting views on what the card could be like. With the Dagestani two-division champ being Russian, his chances of fighting at the White House event now look uncertain. Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev, who has Chechen roots and was a Swedish citizen earlier, is now a UAE resident. That leaves the door slightly open for ‘Borz’, but nothing is guaranteed yet.

Now, with two of the sport’s biggest superstars likely unable to participate at the marquee event, the card appears gloomier than earlier envisioned. Not to mention, this isn’t the only blow to come to the card. Just a few days ago, another superfight for the White House had already collapsed.

Dana White shuts down Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler plans

For years, UFC fans have been pumped with the desire to see Conor McGregor return. ‘The Notorious’ clash with Michael Chandler has remained unfinished business, something the Irishman has openly wanted to settle. The audience has been waiting for it too. But amid all the hype, Dana White shut it down, calling it a thing of the past.

“No,” the UFC CEO said during an interview with Complex when asked about the possibility of the fight. “That was a couple of years ago. No. We’ll see if Conor is gonna come back or not. We’ve been talking about it for a while … we’ll see how it plays out.”

With the UFC boss seemingly cooling off on McGregor vs Chandler, fans are now left wondering what is next for ‘The Notorious’ and his long-awaited comeback. To make things more interesting, Jorge Masvidal recently teased that something might be brewing behind the scenes, hinting at a possible fight with the former two-division champion.

As the White House event gets closer, it still has not received an official announcement from the promotion. It is projected to take place on June 14, but a lot could change before then. That said, what do you think the final card for the POTUS’ birthday would look like? Comment down below.