Islam Makhachev and Others at Crossroads With Nate Diaz in Dustin Poirier Tribute After UFC 318

Dustin Poirier laid down his gloves inside the Octagon at UFC 318, signaling the end of an incredible journey. The Louisiana fans gave him a hero’s send-off, as Max Holloway stood respectfully after winning the fight and the BMF title. It was more than just a fight; it was a celebration of two fan favorites who will one day enter the Hall of Fame. But not everyone took it that way.

Nate Diaz interrupted this emotional high with a cold dose of disruption. He tweeted, “This fights for my belt #UFC318,” indicating that he viewed the fight as his business. There was no salute to Poirier or praise for Holloway, only a reminder that the BMF title was still his and he will be back to reclaim it.

However, despite the attempt, Diaz was unable to downplay the significance of the moment due to the bout itself. Holloway and Poirier provided precisely what fans expected: brutality with class, starting in the first round.

Holloway dropped Poirier early and nearly dominated the round, but ‘The Diamond’ showed his trademark grit, surviving the scare and coming back stronger. In the second round, Poirier wowed the fans with a spectacular counter that stunned ‘Blessed.’

The guillotine he jumped on moments later was not tight enough, but it offered the audience a sense of optimism. They were in it beside him. Every feint, blow, and exchange felt personal. The tide kept shifting, but Holloway’s rhythm and volume proved too much for the hometown hero.

He edged ahead on the scorecards, and by the last round, he invited Poirier to the center, ready to end it on the same dramatic note as his knockout of Justin Gaethje. Poirier stood with him, knowing the war was over, and made peace with it. ‘Blessed’ raised his hand, but both men emerged victorious after the fight that had the UFC world talking.

Islam Makhachev and others celebrate the Dustin Poirier and Max Holloway fight

The fight may have ended with Holloway’s hand raised and Poirier’s gloves left in the Octagon, but the outpouring of admiration afterward proved that everyone watching understood what they had just seen. Fighters from all divisions took to social media during and after the fight, reacting in real time to the heartbreak, violence, and emotion playing out on their screens.

Islam Makhachev didn’t waste a second before putting sentiment ahead of rivalry. The former lightweight champion, who once faced Dustin Poirier in the cage, sent an emotional message on X as he wrote, “Congratulations, Dustin. You’re truly one of the greatest to ever step into the cage. It was an honor and a privilege to share it with you.”

No ego. No subtle digs. Just respect for a man who gave his all to the sport. That set the tone for the rest of the MMA world, who saw UFC 318 as more than just another fight card but the final chapter of a historic career. Jorge Masvidal wrote on X, “Congrats on an awesome career Dustin! It’s been great sharing this journey with you. Thanks for all the good times and everything you brought to the team. Enjoy retirement, you’ve more than earned it.”

Even as the fight was still unfolding, reactions poured in. Derrick Lewis dubbed it the “Fight of the Night” in real time. Aljamain Sterling kept hope alive in the midst of the battle: “Dustin is not out of this fight, tho!!!” When the final round began, Terrance McKinney expressed what many were thinking: “The last round of his career 🫡.”

Everyone was aware of it. Whether he won or lost, this would be the pinnacle of Poirier’s career. Following the final bell, tributes continued to pour in. Belal Muhammad admitted, “What a fight. I hate to see you go, Dustin,” and also praised the winner: “Max is the man.”

Derek Brunson added, “Dope way to finish a fight and a career for Poirier; Holloway will continue on.” Diana Belbiță said it bluntly: “Max Holloway rewrote the history tonight.” Of course, there always has to be one voice breaking away from the choir.

Right on cue, Chael Sonnen stirred the fire by stating, “Ilia Topuria is the BMF,” an obvious shot at Holloway’s victory, given that Topuria had previously defeated him. If that wasn’t enough, he proposed “Max v Paddy,” a fight that no one wanted, at least at this emotional moment, but that Sonnen hoped would spark more chaos. However, for once, the spotlight stayed exactly where it belonged, right on Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier.