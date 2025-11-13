Islam Makhachev Bashes UFC P4P System With Hot Take on Alex Pereira’s Current Rank

Islam Makhachev is set to face welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena (JDM) on November 15th in a title bout at UFC 322. A superfight is on the cards at Madison Square Garden, which will mark the much-anticipated welterweight debut for Islam. But despite all that, and the 33-year-old on a 15-fight UFC win streak, the rankings still don’t place him at the top. Yet, Islam remains nonchalant about that.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a recent interview with FOX Sports, Islam was asked about his 2nd place in the pound-for-pound rankings. The fighter touted himself to deserve the first stop and remained focused on the task at hand, against JDM. “I don’t think about the rankings because who makes the rankings? And I cannot make rankings. I can push myself to be a UFC champion, but I cannot push the rankings,” said the 2022 lightweight champion.

This isn’t the first time fighters have expressed their dissatisfaction with the rankings. For instance, after Renato Moicano defeated Benoit Saint-Denis in UFC Paris’s main event, the guy didn’t move up the rankings at all. Moicano was critical about the ‘swap system’ the rankings follow. It’s where a fighter defeating a higher-ranked opponent takes up his spot. However, since Moicano was ranked 11th and Saint Denis was 12th, there was no movement at all in the rankings. Now, Islam is echoing the same against the UFC rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know, some people make these rankings. I don’t believe these rankings. And what is in my hand, I can do. I will do,” said Islam. The current ranking system in UFC follows the 2013 model. It’s where several media outlets, amongst which many are even closed, determine the rankings. The outlets range from KHON Honolulu, MMA Oddsbreaker, CFMU 93.3, Fight Network, and Gazeta Esportiva, among others. However, not only has the media outlets’ list been updated since 2013, but there are major flaws, too, in the model.

Currently, the pound-for-pound rankings place Ilia Topuria in the 1st spot. It dates back to UFC 317 when Topuria made a stunning showing over Charles Oliveira, knocking him out in the first round. Before that fight, Makhachev had held the no.1 spot for almost 600 days, and many argue that Topuria’s explosive ascent deserved him the no.1 spot. That said, there is still significant backing regarding Islam’s case for the no. 1 spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Islam Makhachev explains the secret reason for placing Ilia Topuria amid a harsh verdict on Alex Pereira

Makhachev’s case for making the 1st spot largely remains on longevity, technical supremacy, and the top opponents he faced. Not to mention, the guy is undefeated for 15 fights straight. In that, three wins came against former or current champions, including Oliveira and Volkanovski. However, Topuria has defeated Volkanovski and Holloway, too, who are undoubtedly legends. But it’s not like Makhachev hasn’t beaten them, which also included a win over Volkanovski after Topuria’s win. That’s another reason Makhachev has repeatedly dismissed Topuria’s rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Well, it’s marketing. They did it on purpose for hype, to hype up the fight. People already have an interest in this fight. They’re doing the right thing. We will fight for first place,” said Makhachev. As for the rankings, even UFC CEO Dana White is constantly frustrated with them and has even strong-armed to take matters into his own hands. ” We get all these bums that know nothing about fighting out of this s— and get A.I. in here, and we can fix all these rankings,” said White. But this isn’t where Islam stopped.

Imago ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA – APRIL 19, 2019: Russia’s Islam Makhachev during an official weigh-in ceremony at UFC Fight Night 149 at Yubileiny Sports Centre. Valery Sharifulin/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0A8ED4

Islam also questioned Alex Pereira’s case to be in the top 5. “He’s close, but we don’t have space for him in [top] 5,” said Islam. Currently, Pereira sits at the 6th position in the pound-for-pound rankings after his TKO of Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320. However, his UFC 313 performance still brings tough questions, and that loss seems to be haunting him still. As for Islam’s no. 1 spot, it might happen sooner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilia Topuria’s no.1 spot honestly seems like a hype tactic rather than discrediting Islam’s achievements. Because the fight between Makhachev and Topuria would then be a high-profile superfight for the belt. It will raise the stakes higher than ever and place Islam in GOAT debates. However, before that happens, the 33-year-old has to pass the UFC 322 test to become the welterweight champion.