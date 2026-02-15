Islam Makhachev Breaks Down Why Beating Charles Oliveira Remains ‘Biggest Thing in Life’

At 34 years old, Islam Makhachev has achieved almost every glory a UFC fighter can dream of. The Dagestani icon became the lightweight champion and etched his name at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings. And last year, he took it one step further by becoming a double champ. Now, which of these achievements do you think Makhachev is most proud of? Well, he thinks beating Charles Oliveira stands above the rest.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The newly crowned two-division champion defeated ‘Do Bronx’ at UFC 280 back in 2022 in front of a packed Abu Dhabi crowd. It was the night Makhachev first became the 155 lbs champion, laying the foundation for a lasting legacy. So among all the milestones, the Makhachkala native believes beating the Brazilian legend and lifting that first belt surpassed even becoming a double champion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Islam Makhachev reveals beating Charles Oliveira as the best moment in his UFC career

“That fight I couldn’t lose. I spent my whole life for that moment, you know. Training for 15, 20 years. Every day going to the gym and back, not meeting with family, not friends, not going anywhere, discipline,” Islam Makhachev told Arena Fighting TV. “That fight I couldn’t lose. I put everything on the table that night. I remember the emotion I had when he tapped, you know. It’s crazy. It’s the moment when you understand, well done, everything is finished.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After so many years of doing everything right to become UFC champion, it’s the emotion which I think I had never felt before. I’ve never felt that emotion again. Like when I became double champ, the same thing, it’s not the same. The first belt is the biggest thing of my life,” he concluded.

Well, many UFC fans assumed that Islam Makhachev achieving the rare feat of becoming the 11th double champ at UFC 322 in Madison Square Garden would have been his greatest accomplishment. Honestly, the Dagestani champion always spoke about becoming a two-division king as a crucial part of his legacy. But it is completely understandable why he sees beating Oliveira as the biggest moment of his life. It was not just a victory. That night, a baton was passed.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

After Khabib Nurmagomedov retired as the undefeated champion, ‘The Eagle’ named his teammate as the man to take over the 155 lbs throne, which was also his late father Abdulmanap’s wish, too. And at UFC 280, Makhachev fulfilled that prophecy by submitting Oliveira in the second round as fans waved posters of “father’s plan” across the arena.

Imago MMA: UFC 280-Oliveira vs Makhachev Oct 22, 2022 Abu Dhabi, UAE Charles Oliveira red gloves and Islam Makhachev blue gloves during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. Abu Dhabi UAE, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCraigxKidwellx 20221022_jla_ooo_478

Now, four years after that magical night, the Dagestani icon is firmly in the discussion of potentially being the GOAT. Not just of his weight division, but of the entire UFC. And as Makhachev plans to extend this legacy even further, a former UFC champion has already picked a solid opponent for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Bisping names the Dagestani champ’s next opponent

ADVERTISEMENT

As the 170 lbs champ, Islam Makhachev has many options for his first defense in the welterweight division. Although he wants to face former champ Kamaru Usman next, other options like Michael Morales, Carlos Prates, and even a superfight against Ilia Topuria at 170 remain stellar possibilities. However, among that row of killers, Michael Bisping believes Ian Garry would be the perfect matchup for him right now.

“Is Ian Garry vs. Islam Makhachev the fight that is going to happen? Because it might just be,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “Hear me out: Ian Garry is the No. 1-ranked guy on the planet, and he’s beaten some tremendous fighters along the way. And of course, he took Shavkat Rakhmonov in a No. 1 contender matchup, took him five rounds, almost got the submission in the fifth round,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Ian Garry cemented himself as one of the top contenders to face the Dagestani champion after beating Belal Muhammad in the UFC Qatar co-main event. However, he is currently ranked number two in the division, just behind Jack Della Maddalena. So while the Irish vs Russian superstar clash definitely gives off Conor vs Khabib vibes, there is actually no guarantee he gets a shot at Makhachev with other contenders waiting in the present landscape.

That said, if the two-division champion makes a few successful defenses at welterweight, would that cement Islam Makhachev as one of the GOATs? Let us know in the comments section below.