Islam Makhachev Demands Dana White’s UFC to Fulfill Heartfelt Gesture for Late Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father

Islam Makhachev‘s climb to become a two-division UFC champion carried more than just sporting significance; it also carried a promise. Every victory, every defense, and every time he stepped into the cage, he was representing something greater than himself. And now, after earning the welterweight title, the Dagestani is using his platform to advocate for something very personal: a final tribute to the man who built their empire.

For years, the MMA community has lauded Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s accomplishments. But the welterweight believes the story isn’t complete until one more name is carved into UFC history. Not a fighter. Nor a champion. It is a coach whose vision shaped everything the Dagestani generation has become. And, with his new status as pound-for-pound king, Makhachev has made that demand louder than ever.

Islam Makhachev says Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s legacy deserves its place

When asked about the potential of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, entering the UFC Hall of Fame, Islam Makhachev did not hesitate. In his native Russian, he stated, “If it’s possible, he should be at the top of that list. Because first of all, it’s his legacy, and it continues.”

The welterweight champion further added, “We transfer our experience to the next generation. And it’s the experience we gained from our coach—there will be a lot of champions coming from our gym in the future.” To Makhachev, this isn’t politics or sentimentality, but rather about accuracy. He is the physical embodiment of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s blueprint.

In fact, Dana White also recently revealed what many in the sport already knew: the coach predicted the entire era before it happened. “Khabib’s father said, ‘Khabib will go and dominate, and when he’s done, Islam will come in behind him.’ Holy s—. It played out exactly the way his father said,” White recalled.

But what makes the gesture so meaningful right now is the timing. Islam Makhachev just became a two-division champion, defeating Jack Della Maddalena and extending his UFC winning record to 16 straight wins. He has officially completed the prophecy. And, with the Dagestani production line still in operation, with Umar Nurmagomedov, Usman Nurmagomedov, and several rising prospects, Makhachev’s request is more than nostalgia.

Instead, it is a recognition of a man whose influence shaped a generation and whose legacy continues to define the destiny of an entire region in MMA. And while nobody can replace his presence in the Dagestani camp, Khabib Nurmagomedov is trying his best to fill his shoes. In fact, if ‘The Eagle’ ever asks Islam Makhachev to hang up his gloves, the welterweight champion will do it in a heartbeat.

Islam Makhachev claims he would quit fighting if Khabib Nurmagomedov asked him to

Islam Makhachev believes that honoring Abdulmanap is more than just winning titles or getting fame; it is about loyalty to the individuals who built him. With the legendary Dagestani coach gone, the burden of shaping the future naturally shifted to Khabib. So when Islam talks about his mentor’s influence, it isn’t poetic or dramatic. It’s simply the reality of how their team operates.

That’s why his recent admission was so clear. “Khabib is like my older brother… If Khabib told me, ‘Hey, you have to stop tomorrow, no more fighting,’ I would listen to him,” he said on the Weighing In podcast. To Makhachev, ‘The Eagle’ is more than just a former champion; he is the one who directs the room, establishes rules, and has been his mentor since his childhood. “In my life, he did everything for me.”

And that is the foundation of this Dagestani dynasty. Although Makhachev now holds the belts, the chain of command remains the same. Abdulmanap designed the pattern, Khabib Nurmagomedov protects it, and Islam carries it forward. If ‘The Eagle’ ever told him to stop, Islam wouldn’t question it, since the legacy they are honoring is more important to him than any welterweight or lightweight title run.