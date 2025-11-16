Islam Makhachev Drops Chilling Response After Dana White Bans Dillon Danis For UFC 322 Brawl

Wherever Dillon Danis goes, chaos follows. At UFC 322, fans were enjoying some solid scraps inside the Octagon, but Danis flipped that mood outside of it after getting into a massive brawl with Islam Makhachev’s teammates, particularly the recently famous Magomed ‘Chanko’ Zaynukov. Once security stepped in to stop the chaos, Conor McGregor’s teammate ended up facing serious punishment for causing the ruckus.

At the UFC 322 post-fight presser, Dana White looked particularly upset and announced, “You will never see Dillon Danis at a UFC fight ever again. Yeah, you’ll never see him at another fight.” He essentially put a lifetime ban on Danis from attending any UFC event. But that’s not all. Following the UFC CEO’s groundbreaking decision, the newly crowned two-division UFC champion, Islam Makhachev, also had some serious words for his old enemy.

Islam Makhachev finally addressed the wild Dillon Danis brawl at UFC 322

Makhachev reacted to the incident at the UFC 322 post-fight presser, saying, “When you talk about someone for last five years. When you meet them. You have to answer what you have said you know. And today, I don’t think he answered you know. And he still says a lot of bad things about our team. Today he’s coming, and somebody just met him. He just talked about these guys bad, so today the guy has just met him. That’s it.”

Here, the welterweight champion’s statement didn’t actually clarify what particular “bad” things Dillon Danis said, because there are so many of them. But it was clear the Jersey native had something in mind when he walked into Madison Square Garden. And that was revenge. At UDanis wanted payback for the UFC 229 brawl.

Before even showing up at UFC 322, ‘El Jefe’ told Bloody Elbow, “I want to finish off where we started when he punched me in the back of the head that night seven years ago when I said I’d get my revenge one day. Islam’s s—, all them are s—. Maybe I will go [to UFC 322] and jump in the cage to get him back.”

So while Danis plotted a revenge move, he also mentioned how he needed to stay in the UFC’s good graces, which ended up backfiring badly as he ultimately received a lifetime ban from Dana White. That might be what Islam Makhachev subtly pointed out while addressing the brawl.

Now, Dillon Danis getting into a brawl with Makhachev’s teammate might have been part of the plan, but he was also inches away from clashing with another fighter on the same night.

Dana White clears Jorge Masivadal and ‘El Jefe,’ possibly causing another altercation

Although Dillon Danis may have planned to get into an altercation with the Russians at UFC 322, fueled by his past grudge, another serious situation was unfolding at the same time. The UFC head honcho revealed that things were also heating up with Jorge Masvidal, who was in attendance at Madison Square Garden. Because of this, the promoter kept a close eye on Danis until he was eventually escorted out after the brawl.

At the post-fight presser, White added, “They said, ‘Do you want us to throw him out of here?’ And I said, ‘He has a ticket?’ They told me, ‘[Jorge] Masvidal said he’s gonna f— him up on sight.’ I said, ‘Well, where is Masvidal sitting?’ He’s sitting six or seven rows away from Masvidal. I said, ‘If the guy has a ticket, let him sit in his seat, let him keep doing what he’s doing and keep an eye on him.’”

Now, just like Makhachev and several other fighters, Dillon Danis and Jorge Masvidal have also traded words in the past. So it was only the distance between their seats that prevented another incident, and the MSG crowd could’ve easily witnessed two brawls instead of one.

That said, with Dillon Danis now banned from UFC events, do you think that will actually stick forever, or will it eventually be lifted if Conor McGregor returns? Let us know in the comments section below.