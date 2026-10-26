Islam Makhachev Explains Rejecting UFC Title Defense That Urged Dana White to Introduce New Title

Islam Makhachev has finally revealed why he turned down a proposed welterweight title defense against Carlos Prates, and it wasn’t because he was afraid of the matchup. The UFC champion simply didn’t believe Prates had done enough to earn a shot at his belt, especially with Michael Morales also waiting for his opportunity. Makhachev wants the two contenders to settle things first, with the winner getting his attention.

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“Yes, Prates and Morales will fight to determine who is a true worthy contender, and I’ll fight the winner,” Makhachev told pound4padel.ru in Russian. “They offered me a fight with Prates, who recently lost to (Ian Machado Garry), someone I beat.

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“If I beat him, Morales would already be next in line, who’s not fighting and waiting for (a title shot). Just let them fight, and we will figure out who’s the real challenger.”

Imago June 1, 2024, Newark, Nj, USA: UFC 302: MAKHACHEV VS POIRIER .NEWARK, NJ- JUNE 1: L-R Islam Makhachev punches Dustin Poirier in a lightweight title.fight during the UFC 302 event at Prudential Center on June 1, 2024 in Newark, NJ. Newark USA – ZUMAr187 20240601_zsp_r187_023 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

Islam Makhachev wants ‘The Nightmare’ and Michael Morales to settle their differences inside the Octagon before either gets a shot at his belt. The champion believes taking the Carlos Prates fight now would only complicate things, especially with Morales still waiting for his turn.

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Instead of risking another contender being left out of the title picture, he wants the two to fight it out and let the winner earn his shot. The UFC, however, has decided to take things a step further.

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Rather than simply booking the Brazilian against Morales to determine the next challenger, the promotion has put an interim welterweight title on the line at UFC 336. That gives both contenders a chance to win championship gold while the champion remains on the sidelines, waiting to return to action.

Dana White isn’t exactly thrilled with Islam Makhachev’s fighting schedule, and the UFC CEO made that pretty clear at the UFC 333 post-event press conference on Saturday.

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“On average, Islam fights like one time a year,” White said. “He was slated for January and then said, ‘I don’t want to fight until after Ramadan.’

“You can’t hold up divisions like this. You’ve got to keep moving, and this fight makes sense.”

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White also revealed that Islam Makhachev hadn’t given him a reason for the change in plans. While there has been speculation about a possible injury, the UFC head honcho said the champion never explained why he wanted to push his return back.

The Dagestani last fought in August, picking up a unanimous decision win over Ian Machado Garry after five rounds to retain his welterweight title. He was then expected to defend his belt against Prates in January, with UFC 336 in Toronto reportedly lined up to host the matchup.

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However, Islam Makhachev’s plans to return after Ramadan have thrown a wrench into those plans. Ramadan is expected to run from February 8 to March 8 in 2027, and the champion typically avoids fighting during the religious observance.

Although the UFC 333 broadcast suggested he could return as early as May, the promotion wasn’t interested in waiting around that long to get the division moving.

Team Dagestan backs Islam Makhachev amid the interim title announcement

While Dana White hasn’t been shy about criticizing Islam Makhachev’s decision to delay his return, the UFC champion has someone firmly in his corner. Longtime coach Javier Mendez has pushed back against suggestions that the Dagestani is avoiding Carlos Prates or holding up the welterweight division, insisting that his fighter simply wants enough time to prepare properly.

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Speaking to Submission Radio, the American Kickboxing Academy head coach defended Makhachev’s approach to the sport, arguing that the champion has never turned down an opponent just because he didn’t want the matchup. According to Mendez, the issue came down to timing rather than any reluctance to fight Prates.

“I know my champion. My champion is an honorable man,” Mendez said. “And the only thing he’s ever required, only required is, I need the time to train properly for when I take a fight. He’s never said no to any opponent.

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“It just didn’t work out. But I know my man. My man is a very legit individual. I love him to death. Islam is a true professional. And we’ll just leave it at that.”

Mendez’s defense of Islam Makhachev pushes back against the idea that the champion turned down Prates because he didn’t want to fight him. As far as his coach is concerned, this isn’t about dodging a dangerous opponent or trying to hold the division hostage.

The Dagestani phenom simply wants enough time to prepare before stepping into another title fight. The coach also pointed to the demands of Makhachev’s recent five-round battle with Garry as part of the bigger picture.

Another championship defense means another full training camp, and Mendez believes his fighter should have enough time to get himself ready rather than rush into a matchup before he’s prepared.

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With Makhachev’s return still up in the air, Prates and Morales now have a major opportunity to make their case for the undisputed title. ‘The Nightmare’ enters the matchup ranked No. 1 in the division, while Morales sits at No. 3. With an interim belt on the line, both contenders have plenty to fight for beyond simply settling the debate over who deserves the next shot.

For Islam Makhachev, the interim title fight should finally clear up the question of who deserves to face him next. For the UFC, it also means the welterweight division doesn’t have to sit around waiting for its undisputed champion to return.