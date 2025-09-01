Islam Makhachev Faces UFC 322 Dilemma After One Bold Move From Jack Della Maddalena

After Jack Della Maddalena defeated Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 to capture the welterweight title, Islam Makhachev decided to move up in weight and vacate his lightweight belt. That strap is now held by Ilia Topuria, who claimed it with a win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. For Makhachev, all focus is now on making his welterweight debut as he looks to become a two-division UFC champion. But can he secure his 16th straight victory when he challenges Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC Welterweight Championship at UFC 322 on November 15?

Ilia Topuria has already offered Della Maddalena advice on how to deal with Islam Makhachev, but the pound-for-pound king might have another issue to worry about before fight night. Della Maddalena is the same man who earlier this year dethroned Makhachev’s occasional sparring partner and former welterweight champ Belal Muhammad. So what is the issue here?

Islam Makhachev on alert as JDM unveils X-factor in camp

A few days ago, senior journalist Luke Thomas weighed in on UFC 322, calling the Islam Makhachev vs. Jack Della Maddalena fight “a sensational contest.” While many fans want to see Islam Makhachev eventually face Ilia Topuria, Thomas pointed out that the upcoming welterweight title clash is still an elite matchup with plenty of intrigue.

Thomas highlighted how much Jack Della Maddalena has improved since his win over Belal Muhammad. “JDM looks to me massively improved,” he said, noting that his takedown defense and ability to get back to his feet have come a long way. A big factor this time is his partnership with grappling ace Craig Jones. “They only worked with Craig Jones for a few weeks last time. Now they are going to get him for basically the entire camp,” Thomas explained, calling JDM a “formidable, formidable talent.” An X-factor this camp is his extended partnership with grappling ace Craig Jones—whereas previously they had him for just a few weeks, this time he’s with JDM for basically the entire camp.

At the same time, Thomas emphasized why Islam Makhachev remains such a difficult puzzle to solve. “Islam… has proven to just make excellent decisions, defensively sound everywhere, does not get hit clean,” he said. While moving up to 170 pounds presents some uncertainty, the 27-1 fighter’s track record of discipline and fight IQ makes him a dangerous opponent no matter the weight class.

Makhachev’s reduced weight cut might improve his cardio and recovery—elements that often elevate performance in the later rounds. At the same time, JDM’s frame advantage remains significant despite Makhachev’s acknowledged base.

That leaves the big unknown, how Islam Makhachev adapts to welterweight. Thomas pointed out that less weight cutting could benefit him, while size and strength differences may play a role. “It will be very curious to see what the size differential is… what the lesser weight cut does for Islam,” he said. Add in the fact that “JDM has pure better striking than Islam,” and the matchup suddenly becomes even more fascinating. While Luke Thomas appeared to back the 18-2 Jack Della Maddalena, he also issued a warning: Islam Makhachev’s one key weapon could threaten JDM’s UFC welterweight title reign. So, what’s that weapon, you ask?

How Islam Makhachev can conquer Jack Della Maddalena

With November 15 fast approaching, analysts, critics, and fans are breaking down the upcoming welterweight showdown. While Islam Makhachev enters as the betting favorite, Jack Della Maddalena’s striking skills continue to raise questions. On the same podcast, Luke Thomas weighed in on Islam Makhachev’s tactical approach, pointing to lessons from the Russian’s past fights.

“But we saw in the Poirier fight how Makhachev’s opponents can be influenced by wrestling itself,” Luke Thomas said, “or even by the threat of wrestling, it limits what they can do in the standup. Can he do something similar to Della Maddalena? And for a guy like Islam, if he moves up to the next weight class and wins a belt, does he reclaim the top pound-for-pound spot? There will be debate over that, but it’s certainly a question you have to wrestle with.”

Thomas referenced UFC 302, where Makhachev fought Dustin Poirier. Despite suffering a deep cut above his eye, the Dagestani champion relied heavily on his striking and movement early. When Poirier’s stand-up began to land, however, Islam Makhachev turned to his wrestling and ultimately secured a submission. Thomas believes a similar strategy could be decisive against Della Maddalena, whose greatest weapon is his striking.

Anyway, oddsmakers currently favor Islam Makhachev, though the betting lines have tightened in recent weeks, reflecting increased confidence in Della Maddalena’s chances. A victory would not only cement JDM’s reign at welterweight but also shake up the UFC’s pound-for-pound hierarchy, potentially costing Islam Makhachev the No. 1 spot he regained after UFC 302. So now, with Robert Whittaker’s recent verdict adding even more intrigue, how do you see the clash between Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 playing out?